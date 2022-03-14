Take This Quiz & We Will Predict Which Bollywood Rom-Com Will Be Your Love Story

No matter how many genres come and go, romantic comedy is an evergreen category. If you are someone who is absolutely filmy and daydream about your love story all the time, then this quiz is just made for you.

Take this quiz and find out which desi rom-com is your love story. Go ahead!

1. Let's start easy, what would you do on your ideal date? via Lipstiq Try out new things at an adventure park Spend your day at an art gallery Pack your bags and go for a short trip Hangout at a place where your parents can't reach

2. How would you describe your ideal partner? via Alchetron Someone who's spoilt and filthy rich, but romantic at heart Someone who's career-oriented Someone who's a good friend too Someone who's a little shy

3. What's your dream destination to go to, with your partner? via Pinkvilla Maldives Paris New York Duh, somewhere in India!

4. What's your favourite mode of transportation? via Bolly Spice Car Train Airplane Bicycle

5. What's your perfect anniversary gift? via Blog A souvenir from abroad A lavish hotel stay A book A foreign trip

6. What's your idea of a perfect proposal? via Mirchi Play At a party, surrounded by the people you love At a dinner date In front of the Eiffel Tower Somewhere isolated, with just the two of you

7. Which food item you would like to share with your partner? via Rediffmail Paratha Biryani Hot Dog Chai

8. How would you solve a petty fight? via Zee5 By cooking/ordering their favourite meal By inviting their best friends for a get togther Argue it out With a jhappi