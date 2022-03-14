Categories

Take This Quiz & We Will Predict Which Bollywood Rom-Com Will Be Your Love Story

No matter how many genres come and go, romantic comedy is an evergreen category. If you are someone who is absolutely filmy and daydream about your love story all the time, then this quiz is just made for you. 

Take this quiz and find out which desi rom-com is your love story. Go ahead!

1. Let's start easy, what would you do on your ideal date?

2. How would you describe your ideal partner?

3. What's your dream destination to go to, with your partner?

4. What's your favourite mode of transportation?

5. What's your perfect anniversary gift?

6. What's your idea of a perfect proposal?

7. Which food item you would like to share with your partner?

8. How would you solve a petty fight?

9. Finally, which is your favourite actor?

Result

