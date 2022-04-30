Pop singer Tarsame Singh Saini AKA Taz passed away today. He was 54.

Saini, who sang several popular songs like Nachange Saari Raat and Pyar Ho Gaya, was suffering from a hernia for the last two years. Reportedly, the popular singer suffered a liver failure following which, he slipped into a coma.

Taz, who took his last breath in London today, debuted with the popular song Hit The Deck.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here's how celebrities expressed their condolences:

For the uninitiated, Tarsame Singh Saini, also known as Taz, was a British singer and composer. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation, formed in 1996. Apart from his solo songs like Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Mila De and Gallan Goriyan, he also sang for popular movies like Tum Bim and Koi Mill Gaya.

May his soul rest in peace.     