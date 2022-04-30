Pop singer Tarsame Singh Saini AKA Taz passed away today. He was 54.

Saini, who sang several popular songs like Nachange Saari Raat and Pyar Ho Gaya, was suffering from a hernia for the last two years. Reportedly, the popular singer suffered a liver failure following which, he slipped into a coma.

Taz, who took his last breath in London today, debuted with the popular song Hit The Deck.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here's how celebrities expressed their condolences:

Such sad sad news… life is too short. Rest in peace brother #TAZ 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lo8q5LyBC8 — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 29, 2022

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of @tazstereonation, who has played an instrumental part in the British Asian music scene. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/nKn0hJFWQF — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) April 29, 2022

A single post cant express the fan boy I was of Johnny Zee, the joy from hearing Stereo Nation & the honour it was to produce music for him.



A legend, a visionary, game changer and will miss his WhatsApp broadcast food messages.



Forever original, Rest In Peace

Vade Veer 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i380agrS6W — Dipps Bhamrah (@DippsBhamrah) April 29, 2022

R.I.P my bro #TazStereoNation

May God bless ur soul.. Will miss u my bro...#Legend pic.twitter.com/fSZLYcCYeu — Roach Killa (@roachkilla1) April 29, 2022

For the uninitiated, Tarsame Singh Saini, also known as Taz, was a British singer and composer. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation, formed in 1996. Apart from his solo songs like Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Mila De and Gallan Goriyan, he also sang for popular movies like Tum Bim and Koi Mill Gaya.

May his soul rest in peace.