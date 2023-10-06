If not Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, we, the Indian Swifties, will soon be wonderstruck experiencing the ‘Eras Tour Movie’ released on November 3 in theatres across India.

Well, MOTHER did promise she’ll move to India forever, and while our hearts were crushed thinking we may never ever get to dress in ensembles, all glittered up exchanging friendship bracelets on the tour night, we can still do everything for the tour movie, which, if not everything, is still an enchanting deal.

What’s even more exciting is PVR has finally released the trailer on their social media officially confirming the film will be out in November and well, we’re SCREAMING, CRYING, PERFECT STORMS…

Naturally, this update hits different and Swifties all over India can’t wait for Miss Americana to grace Indian big screens. Here’s how they’re reacting:

Swifties, are you ready for it?