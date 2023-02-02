There was something different and emotional about the 90s. Whether it was the cassettes, cartoons, or candies, each recollection from that era takes us back in time, especially the snacks and munchies.

Apoorva Savant, a social media user, took to her account and shared a picture of famous bubble gum from the 90s. The image, which bought several memories back from our childhood, sent a bunch of 90s kids on a sweet ride of nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT i’ve been hit by a huge wave of nostalgia omg, does anyone even know the actual name of this bubblegum?? pic.twitter.com/mtFdeAxjAq — Apoorva Savant (@apoorva_savant) January 30, 2023

In her tweet, she wrote how she was hit by nostalgia with the picture and also asked netizens if they remember the name of this bubble gum.

In her next tweet, she mentioned how ‘red bull’ always reminded her of this chewing gum.

i’ve thought about these a few times in life when i drank redbull why do they smell the same — Apoorva Savant (@apoorva_savant) January 30, 2023

In her concluding tweet, she finally cracked the name of this bubble gum.

ADVERTISEMENT wow turns out it’s called fusen and not “woh red aur yellow tattoo waala gum” who knew — Apoorva Savant (@apoorva_savant) February 1, 2023

Netizens, who were still soaked in nostalgia, also chimed in, and here are the best responses:

Haha and I always thought it was called fusion gum! Also… can be a great fusion band name! 😁 — Gulzar (@muziikman) January 31, 2023

Do the tattoos still work? — Ayaz Ahmed Khan (@ayaz_khan) January 31, 2023

No, but I always bought it when I traveled in trains! The taste was great, it lasted long and there was a tattoo in the wrapper IIRC! — Abhinand (@abhinandkr) January 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Ah! Fusen. This gum had the longest-lasting sweetness of the gums of it's times. — Venkatesh Katta (@venkateshk) January 31, 2023

Fusen gum! I still love it and never miss the chance to grab a few whenever I find them somewhere. — Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) January 31, 2023

and just like that two weeks ago, I went down the Marukawa rabbit hole to realise it was a 135-year-old company, and started making bubble gum sometime in 1948! fusen is actually strawberry flavoured. — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) January 31, 2023

They are still available in the market btw — chirag (@chiragarora) January 31, 2023

Oh the memories… — President of imagination 👱🏻‍♀️ (@rahmiya_) January 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Fusen. One of my fondest memories from childhood. Sadly they don't taste the same though :/ — Reem Shahid (@r_shahid5) January 30, 2023

Fusen Gum or better known as Tattoo wali gum — UrvashiPrakash.Phx©️ (@UrvashiPrakash) January 31, 2023

They now also have a chilli variant. — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) January 31, 2023

Did it even have a name? I remember the incredible chewiness of it… — Mahesh Shantaram (@thecontrarian) January 31, 2023

Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum log?