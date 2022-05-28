The trailer for The Broken News is out and the show marks the OTT debut of Sonali Bendre. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around two rival news networks, Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News and the difference in their ways of functioning. From the looks of it, the story seems to focus on the power dynamics involved in journalism and the politics that builds up. From the characters to storyline, there seems a lot going on, which leaves us quite excited.

While Josh 24/7 News, headed by Jaideep Ahlawat's character, is shown as India’s No.1 news channel as per TRPs, it's Awaaz Bharati led by Sonali Bendre's character that aims at ethical reporting. Between this rivalry, it seems like Shriya Pilgaonkar's character will be dealing with the major conflicts.

The show is all about the journalism that differs for people - from sensationalizing news to focusing on ethics, and this comes with lies, integrity and even commotion. The Broken News will stream on Zee5.

Watch the trailer here:

It will release on 10th June.