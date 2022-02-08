Brace yourselves! Midge Maisel is back. And this time she is far more edgy and way less apologetic. After the last season that aired in 2019, a pandemic led to filming delays of the fourth installment. However, the comedy-sized hole in our hearts will be filled again as the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kicks off.

As the minute-long trailer of the latest season plays, she informs Susie, “Every single show I'm going to say exactly what's on my mind." Well, the ardent viewers of the show know that when Mrs. Maisel says so, she means it.

Checkout the trailer here:

In the previous season, we saw Midge being unexpectedly kicked off of singer Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour. But the housewife-turned-comic, played by Rachel Brosnahan, has never learnt to give up.

During one of her stand-up sets, we hear Midge say, “I know, sh*t happens”. “You should be a bigger man and let it go. Well, I’m a woman, so f*ck that,” she continues.

Even the Prime Video’s description suggests that Midge is going to go back to her classic style, with a no-holds-barred approach towards her comedy career.

As it reads: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

We also catch a glimpse of Luke Kirby, who plays the famous comic Lenny Bruce on the show, in the audience enjoying an unfiltered version of Midge. And chances are we would see more of him in this season.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Emmy-winning show will premiere on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video every Friday for four weeks.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.