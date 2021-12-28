Ever since we saw the first glimpse of Pattinson as Batman, we've been waiting to see how the latest version of the caped crusader will play. When the teaser released, our excitement grew even more. And now, finally, with the latest Batman trailer--The Bat and The Cat Trailer--it looks like all our expectations have been met, and how!

Robert Pattinson, as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, is working hard to hide his secret identity, while fighting crime, and trying to uncover the truth of where 'it all began' aka the root behind Gotham's crime, that led to his parent's death.

And joining him in this path is Selina aka the Catwoman (played by Zoë Kravitz), an unexpected partner-in-crime, who is not afraid of danger or death. Or as she remarks about her life, "she got nine of them!"

Of course, a superhero is only as great as a supervillain, and this time around, Batman is facing The Riddler, who seems to be personally targeting the Waynes.

We also see the return of Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Wayne's butler and mentor Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), along Jayme Lawson playing Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál, who has a bone to pick with Wayne - for not doing enough for the city!

With notable dialogues, stunning action shots, and a thrilling score, the trailer has our excitement at an all-time high. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases in theatres on March 4, 2022.