Ever since fans found out about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dating, they’ve been waiting for their wedding pictures. Filmy or not, a lot of us shed a tear or two (happy tears), just looking at celebs’ wedding pictures. And now that they’re here, everything looks like absolute magic!

The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Both the bride and the groom shared the pictures and made an official announcement, about being married. All of it spells love, and you'd low-key want to get married just looking at these beautiful pictures.

Post the rituals, the couple was also photographed by mediapersons, and love is clearly in the air.

The two of them shared a post with a heartfelt note, and it looks like the perfect beginning of their new journey. Take a look:

We wish the couple a wonderful life ahead.