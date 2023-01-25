There have been too many celeb-weddings lately, and the filmy shaadi season seems never ending. Not that we’re complaining. Each shaadi comes with some beautiful pictures and setting. But they all have an even more magical love story, to begin with. And now that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, we cannot not talk about how it all began!

It’s about to get mushy.

The couple has been a topic of discussion since 2019, after they were spotted together at public events. Of course, after they started posting pictures, fans couldn’t help but ship the two. There was also a time when designer Vikram Phadnis low-key teased Athiya about the cricketer on Instagram, and that sounded like a major hint.

Reportedly, they were set up by a common friend and instantly hit it off. And soon the couple started seeing each other and well, they fell in love. Adorbs. After keeping the relationship away from the public limelight, KL Rahul had posted a picture with Athiya Shetty in 2021. While it was a birthday wish, he also made the relationship ‘insta official’.

ADVERTISEMENT Athiya Shetty soon started appearing for a number of matches, to support KL Rahul, and also accompanied him on the Indian team’s overseas tours. After this, the couple was spotted together on a number of occasions. KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023.

And, that’s the story of how the cricketer met the actress.