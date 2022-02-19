Delhi is known for its development and the business opportunities it offers. The capital of India has some of the most expensive residences too. Today, let's take a look at the richest business moguls in Delhi.

1. Sunil Mittal

Net Worth: ₹1,450 crores

The Telecom tycoon of India, Sunil Mittal, is the founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises. It is diversified in various sectors like telecom, insurance, real estate, and education among the other ventures. He owns a Lutyens bungalow in Delhi valued at Rs 31 crore.

2. Shiv Nadar

Net Worth: ₹2,810 crores

The Indian IT pioneer, Shiv Nadar, is the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. He bought a bungalow in the Friends Colony of Delhi for Rs 115 crore.

3. Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Net Worth: ₹ 23,000 crore

The founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, was ranked as India's youngest billionaire in 2017 by Forbes. He owns a luxurious 6,000 sq ft. bungalow in Golf Links, New Delhi.

4. Dr. Anand C. Burman



Net Worth: ₹22,400 crores

The Chairman of Dabur, Dr. Anand C. Burman, is among the Top 20 richest Indians. As per reports, the Indian billionaire bought a bungalow in New Delhi's Jor Bagh area for Rs 120 crore.

5. Pawan Munjal

Net Worth: ₹ 26,880 Crores

The Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal, is an engineer by profession. He is one of the most renowned corporate leaders. Pawan Munjal resides in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

6. Rajiv Singh

Net Worth: ₹32,800 crores

Rajiv Singh is the chairman of India's largest real estate developers, DLF Ltd. DLF stands for Delhi Land & Finance and was founded in 1946. The second richest person in the state lives on the outskirts of Delhi.

7. Vikram Lal

Net Worth: ₹30,600 crore

Vikram Lal is the founder and former CEO of Eicher Motors which is known to make iconic Royal Enfield motorbikes. Since its inception in 1901, Royal Enfield is also the oldest motorcycle in continuous production.

8. Ravi Jaipuria

Net Worth: ₹25,700 crores

Ravi Jaipuria is also known as the cola king of India. The chairman of RJ Corp is a well-known businessman who also owns the company Varun beverages. He resides in New Delhi's Aurangzeb Road.

