Some of us only watched GoT for Jon Snow AKA Kit Harington. And if you saw how he turned up to the Met Gala this year, you'd see why that was the case.

This year Met Gala's theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' An invitation for the guests to interpret modern American fashion. And boy, did Kit Harington bring his A-game to the event.

Oof. The man quite literally breathed life into old Hollywood glamour by wearing this suave Saint Laurent suit.

And he arrived with his wife Rose Leslie, who looked beyond perfect in her Oscar de la Renta gown. Looks like the couple came in to take their throne!

I mean just look at him, hair slick, a bow tie on, he looks like a true gentleman.

The internet was clearly ablaze with how handsome the actor looked.

KIT HARRINGTON AT THE MET GALA MY DAY IS MADE MY SKIN IS CLEAR THE WORLD IS HEALING 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — anika 🌱 (@tauntwilby) September 13, 2021

KIT HARRINGTON OMG ILOVEYOU MANN#MetGala — ROSEANNE PARK at MET GALA (@ydrablink) September 13, 2021

OMG KIT HARRINGTON I LOVE U SO MUCH U LOOK SO HOT KDJSBSB #MetGala — Ro⁷ (@kookieluvvvv) September 13, 2021

The next James Bond!!! Ooooh yeah!!! ❤ — Legmaylimartine. I am against injustices... (@Maylinm63688273) September 14, 2021

The man of our dreams.