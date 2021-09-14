Some of us only watched GoT for Jon Snow AKA Kit Harington. And if you saw how he turned up to the Met Gala this year, you'd see why that was the case. 

Source: refinery29

This year Met Gala's theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' An invitation for the guests to interpret modern American fashion. And boy, did Kit Harington bring his A-game to the event. 

Source: Twitter/ KitHarington10

Oof. The man quite literally breathed life into old Hollywood glamour by wearing this suave Saint Laurent suit. 

Source: Twitter/ KitHarington10

And he arrived with his wife Rose Leslie, who looked beyond perfect in her Oscar de la Renta gown. Looks like the couple came in to take their throne!

Source: vanityfair

I mean just look at him, hair slick, a bow tie on, he looks like a true gentleman. 

Source: twitter/MaleFashTrends

The internet was clearly ablaze with how handsome the actor looked. 

The man of our dreams. 