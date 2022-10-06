A little while ago, Mukesh Ambani emerged to be the mystery buyer of the most expensive house in Dubai, worth ₹640 crores. But it looks like he has been surpassed of this title as a mansion was sold for $82 million or around ₹670 crores in Dubai a few days back.

This ₹670 crores mansion is known as Casa Del Sole and is located on Frond G of the Palm Jumeirah, which is a man-made island in Dubai. Who bought this opulent property is still unknown.

This double-signature villa comes with 8 bedrooms and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars. It is a four-level villa built on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft. It is surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf and has a complete view of Atlantis, the Palm and Atlantis, the Royal.

The villa has high-end amenities such as a Home Cinema, Private Bowling Alley, Infinity Pool, High-end Sauna, Hammam, Jacuzzi, and a Bar & Lounge Terrace.

Lets have a closer look to this architectural masterpiece through some photos

