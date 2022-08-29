Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is the most expensive house in India, and it looks like Ambani now owns Dubai's most expensive house as well.

As per reports, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the mystery buyer of the beach-side villa located in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, which is an artificially made palm-shaped archipelago, known for its glitzy hotels and posh apartments.

The $80 million villa was purchased earlier this year for Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. It has 10 bedrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, 7 spa facilities, a proper inside salon, 70 meters of private beach, and an endless amount of state-of-the-art luxurious facilities. As far as residential property deals go, this is the biggest ever in the city.

The same report said that the Ambani family will spend millions of dollars to customise the property and ensure its security. This property will be managed by Parimal Nathwani, director of corporate affairs at the RIL group and a member of the Parliament.

Dubai is emerging to be the favourite market for the ultra-rich. The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and British football star David Beckham also own properties in Dubai.

