One TV serial that ran for 8 long years and also received great TRPs throughout its run in the 2000s was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the Indian daily soap was a regular thing in every home.

The show is set to return on television and producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the news.

Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par.

Since the show is returning on TV, we recalled what its cast looked like back then and now.

1. Smriti Irani AKA Tulsi Virani

Smriti Irani made her debut in 2000 with TV serials Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Her role as Tulsi in Kyunki.... made her immensely popular. She was last seen in a Bengali film Amrita in 2012.

Irani, a successful politician, has served as the Union Minister of HRD, Information and Broadcasting and Textiles. Currently, she is the Union Minister of Women and Child Development.

2. Amar Upadhyay AKA Mihir Virani

Amar started his acting career in the 1990s with serials like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Arzoo, Suhana Safar, Tulsi and Mehndi Tere Naam Ki. He gained fame with Kyunki.... but left the show to pursue a career in films. Amar stood 5th in the fifth season of Bigg Boss in 2011.

He was last seen in supporting roles in movies - Bob Biswas and Kaagaz and is currently playing the lead Virendra Pratap Singh in Molkki, a serial on Colors TV.

3. Ronit Roy also Mihir Virani (for a few years)

We know Ronit Roy as Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He replaces Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani in Kyunki... He has done several films and serials during his career and will next be seen in the films Liger and Shamshera.

4. Prachi Shah AKA Pooja Virani

The actor and Kathak dancer is popularly known for her roles in Kyunki... and Ek Shringaar - Swabhiman. She was last seen in movies Laxmii and Hum Do Hamare Do.

5. Shakti Anand AKA Hemant Virani

The actor appeared TV shows like Saara Akaash, Sambhav Asambhav and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si apart from Kyunki... He also hosted the first season of Crime Patrol in 2004.

6. Jaya Bhattacharya AKA Payal Pratap Mehra

Jaya played the negative character of Payal Mehra in Kyunki.. who was supposed to get married to Mihir. She has had a long career in television and films and is currently working in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

7. Karishma Tanna AKA Indira Gandhi

Kyunki... was her debut serial in 2001. Later she gained popularity with her roles in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss Halla Bol in 2014 and she also appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Recently, she was also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

8. Hussain Kuwajerwala AKA Chirag Virani

He first starred in TV serial Hum Paanch as Gattu. Later he gained popularity with Kyunki..., Kumkum and Krishna Arjun. We have seen him anchoring several award shows and many seasons of Indian Idol.

9. Hiten Tejwani AKA Karan Virani

The actor has been seen in several serials and films, most popular being Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki..., Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Balika Vadhu, etc.

10. Shilpa Saklani AKA Ganga Virani

Shilpa played the lead role in serial like Ek Tukdaa Chaand Ka, Lavanya and Kkusum. She also participated in the 7th season of Bigg Boss.

11. Jiten Lalwani AKA Kiran Virani

The actor has been a recurring face on TV serials. Currently, he is playing Indrabhan Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

12. Aman Verma AKA Anupam Kapadia

The actor and anchor has acted in several TV serials and films including Kyunki..., Khullja Sim Sim, Baghban, and Indian Idol.

13. Apara Mehta AKA Savita Virani

She played the role of Mihir Virani's mother in Kyunki... She has done many TV shows like Parrivar, Hamari Saas Leela and was last seen as Ketki Awasthi in Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii.

14. Mandira Bedi AKA Dr. Mandira Kapadia

The actor was well-known for her roles in Shanti and Saaho before starring in Kyunki... Later, she also hosted the ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and reality shows like Indian Idol Junior.

15. Mouni Roy AKA Krishna Tulsi Virani

Kyunki... was Mouni's debut TV performance in 2007. Her most popular role was that of Shivanya in Naagin. The actor recently got married.

