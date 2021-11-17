The cast of Harry Potter is all set to come back together for a reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film and we're excited to see these familiar faces again. As we look back at one of the most successful franchise of the industry, we can't help but wonder what the cast looks like now.
1. Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter
2. Emma Watson - Hermione Granger
3. Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley
4. Tom Felton - Draco Malfoy
5. Bonnie Wright - Ginny Weasley
6. Matthew Lewis - Neville Longbottom
7. James and Oliver Phelps - Fred and George Weasley
8. Maggie Smith - Professor Minerva McGonagall
9. Robbie Coltrane - Rubeus Hagrid
10. Helena Bonham Carter - Bellatrix Lestrange
11. Jason Isaacs - Lucius Malfoy
12. Julie Walters - Molly Weasley
13. Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley
14. Evanna Lynch - Luna Lovegood
15. Gary Oldman - Sirius Black
16. David Thewlis - Remus Lupin
17. Alfred Enoch - Dean Thomas
18. Mark Williams - Arthur Weasley
19. Katie Leung - Cho Chang
20. Robert Pattinson - Cedric Diggory
21. Stanislav Ianevski - Viktor Krum
22. Miranda Richardson - Rita Skeeter
23. Ralph Fiennes - Lord Voldemort
This is making us nostalgic.