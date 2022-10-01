If you were born in the 90s and your age and the fact that your back constantly hurts now doesn’t make you feel old enough, then the following things are definitely going to! And also bring a hint of nostalgia.

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released over 20 years ago

Source: Rediff

2. Kids born in 2004 are 18 years old now!

3. Remember exchanging these with your friends?

4. And how your after school fun consisted of playing Mario and Contra video games? FYI, Contra was launched in 1987, making it around 35 years old

5. Our favourite Parle Kismi Bar was launched in 1963, making it almost 60 years old

6. The year 2050 is closer than 1990

7. Our beloved Big Babol was launched in 1997 and is 25 years old now

8. Also, this Big Babol ad, that I bet you’d sing along to, was released almost 20 years ago

9. Shaka Laka Boom Boom‘s first episode aired 22 years back

10. MTV Roadies started back in 2003, making it almost 20 years ago

11. And remember watching Hannah Montana? Also, 16 years old now

Somewhere between making our mothers tell our symptoms to the doctor to booking regular health checkups for our parents, we all grew up.