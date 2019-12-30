In the last decade, we witnessed friendships that were 'filmy', yet fabulously real. So here's a shoutout to the best 'friends' we saw in this decade, because har ek friend, sach mein, zaruri hota hai:

1. Dustin and Steve: Stranger Things

They may not have started off as the greatest of friends, but their reunion in Season 3 proved - no one beats them when it comes to being the cutest BFFs.

After watching the first six episodes, Dustin and Steve are my favorite characters on #StrangerThings 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/GFFBX6G2ME — Cassidy Ashley (@CJAshley16) December 30, 2019

2. Eric and Otis: Sex Education

The best kind of friendship is the one where you learn from your mistakes, support each other's crazy adventures, and rock the dance floor like no-one's business. And who better fits this description than Otis and Eric.

3. Sartaj and Katekar: Sacred Games

Sometimes your colleagues become the kind of friends who are closer than family. Case in point, Katekar and Sartaj.

4. Rani and Vijaylaxmi: Queen

"Vijay nahin toh kya hua, Vijaylaxmi toh hai". When it comes to iconic female friendships, Rani & Vijaylaxmi top the charts, any day.

5. Daenerys and Missandei: Game of Thrones

With a best friend like Missandei by your side, you could conquer kingdoms with the same ease with which you'd discuss your latest crush. We all need a BFF like that.

6. Hunny and Choocha: Fukrey

There are friends. And then there is the friendship that Hunny and Choocha share - one characterized by quirky actions and strange dreams that make sense to only the two of them. I mean, you don't enter a college on a horse with just anyone, do you?

7. Naina and Aditi: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Not all friendships that last forever begin when you're kids. Some begin later but last a lifetime - like the one that Naina and Aditi shared.

8. Kabir, Arjun, and Imran: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir, Arjun, and Imran reminded us that nothing mends broken friendships like old pranks, new confessions, and adventurous road trips.

9. Midge and Susie: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A tough-as-nails, sarcastic on the outside, soft on the inside best friend can bring out the best in you - and you give it back by letting them know, it's okay to have fun. Like Midge and Susie, say, "Tits up!"

10. Kabir and Pluto: Dil Dhadakne Do

When it comes to unconditional friendships, our furry friends make the best companion. Just like Pluto and Kabir.

11. Murad and MC Sher: Gully Boy

We all need a friend like MC Sher in our life - a friend who inspires us to be a better person, a friend who encourages us to show our talent to the rest of the world, and a friend whose support is not marred by jealousy.

12. The Witcher and Jaskier: The Witcher

At times, people can unexpectedly worm their way into your life and heart. And before you know it, you are travel companions and best friends, all rolled in one. Just like Jaskier and Witcher. (And how similar is their vibe to Shrek and Donkey?).

a very important thread of geralt and jaskier as shrek and donkey. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/k7Zq9UHzQ7 — ali (@yenneferciri) December 27, 2019

13. Iron Man and Captain America: The Avenger Series

Cap really loved Tony, 3000. Enough said!

14. Hawkeye and Black Widow: The Avengers series

Clint and Natasha understood the trauma of their 'training', and the struggle to rise above the sins of their past. And ultimately, Natasha did give the ultimate sacrifice, just so Hawkeye may get another chance at a 'normal' life.

15. Jake Peralta and Charles Boyle: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jake and Charles have the kind of friendship that can even turn cynics into believers. It's just, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool!

16. Vaibhav and Meena: Kota Factory

When Vaibhav moves to Kota, Meena is more than just his flatmate. He is his support system, his guide, and of course, his friend.

17. Tara and Karan: Made in Heaven

Tara and Karan's friendship proved that sometimes when our world is coming apart, our friends can be the reason we stay sane.

18. Naveen, Jitu, Yogi and Mandal: Pitchers

The show that started the web-series craze in India also showcased an iconic group of friends. After all, you don't begin a start-up with just anybody.

19. Sherlock and Watson: Sherlock

There are certain things that just bring you closer as friends, like fighting crime!

20. Harshu and Shanky: Yeh Meri Family

The show may have bee set in the late 90s, but the friendship that Harshu and Shanky shared is timeless.

Any other iconic group of friends we missed out on? Let us know in the comments section below.

