We all have been guilty of copying celeb styles at some point in our lives. Be it some weird jacket in fashion, a cringy makeup trend or a hairstyle that doesn't even suit you, we all have been there. After all, what are fans actually for? Being our stars' chalte-firte style ambassadors, right.

This hilarious Reddit thread tells us about the times people copied SRK's hairstyles!





1. I tried, once. My hair sucks. They just fall down and doesn't stay up like his.

2. I copied the hairstyle of the Sexy version of SRK in Rab ne Bana di Jodi, while going to school.

3. My hairstyle permanently changed in 2003/2004 to mimic SRK. Still it's like that.

4. His DDLJ hair style. It's actually hard to maintain even a scruffy long hair look like that.

5. My best friend laughed about how hard I tried to make my hair look good. I laugh about it now but at that time I was so offended that she made a comment about my Kal Ho Na Ho/SRK in general. It was hard to keep a portion of it parted just right with a few strands coming down in just the right place.

6. Those strands on his fore head. Especially in Mohabbatein (2000).

Well, it seems like only King Khan can carry off any hairstyle!