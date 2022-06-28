You have to be living under a rock if you do not know about Koffee With Karan. The popular talk show has given us the gossip and scoop straight from the horse's mouth - aka our favourite Bollywood actors. Now after a hiatus of almost four years, Koffee With Karan Season 7 is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar from July 7 onwards.



While fans of the show are excited about what new the show has to offer, others are speculating which actors and unusual pairs will make it as guests on Koffee With Karan. While we can only wait and watch for everything that has to come, let's also not forget how the show has also been a famous ground for all the celeb controversies and fights. A case in point is the Shah Rukh and Salman Khan feud.



For the uninitiated, the Khans of the Bollywood industry were the best of friends until they got into a fight back in 2008 at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. What followed next was a cold war between the two stars for years.



However, after the fight, Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a guest on Koffee With Karan Season 3 Episode 9 which aired back in January 2011. In that episode, SRK was the only guest and he talked about his new resolution to lead a baggage-free life. In that episode, he addressed the controversies surrounding him and fellow actors, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and the alleged fallout he had with Farah Khan.

It was in this episode that Shah Rukh Khan publicly apologized to Salman Khan for their fight. Karan Johar, being Karan Johar, asked about the friendship between SRK and Salman. The question brought out the vulnerable parts of SRK and on record the actor made tons of revelations. One of them said, "if Salman has an issue with me, 100 per cent I have let him down." He also talked about he is to blame when people don't like him.



Somebody here suggested (sorry, forgot the id) to watch Koffee With Karan Season 3 with @iamsrk. I rewatched it after long time. Now I'm crying. Shah Rukh Khan is a genuinely genuine person. He doesn't deserve the hate and negativity around him. Love him till eternity. — Ann (@Eliza_Anns) January 9, 2022

However, that did not go down well with Salman and the feud only worsened. According to multiple reports, Salman did not like this gesture at all. "If Shah Rukh wanted to say sorry, he should have called me or come to my place, he choose to say in public which I think is not proper. I know he will never say what happened that night," a source revealed.

While the feud continued to simmer through all these years, it was in 2014 at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party in Mumbai that the two Khans greeted each other, shook hands, and hugged each other. A moment in pop culture history no Shah Rukh or Salman fan will ever forget.



Fast forward to now, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will be doing a cameo in Tiger 3. Shah Rukh said, "with Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience and brotherly experience."

