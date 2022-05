Do you consider yourself the biggest Tiger Shroff fan and are as obsessed with him as he's with acrobatics? Then, here's a quiz for you to prove your love for the actor. All you need to do is to guess his movie from a single image below.

Easy peasy, right? Take the quiz now!

Go ahead and choose the right answer.

#1: A Flying Jatt Heropanti Heropanti 2

#2: Munna Michael Ganapath Baaghi

#3: Baaghi 3 Heropanti 2 War

#4: Baaghi Baaghi 2 Baaghi 3

#5: Welcome To New York Heropanti 2 A Flying Jatt

#6: Baaghi 2 Baaghi 3 Heropanti 2

#7: Ganapath Baaghi 2 Student Of The Year 2

#8: Heropanti 2 Baaghi 2 Welcome To New York

#9: Baaghi 3 Ganapath Baaghi 2