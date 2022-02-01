Time and again, we've come across problematic opinions around mental health. And celebrities have not been sensitive to the subject. Here are 9 times when celebrities were ignorant to mental health issues:

1. Salman Khan

During an interview, the actor made a remark about his 'take' on depression. And this wasn't the first or only time when he was insensitive. He clearly needs to think it through, before he has an opinion on an important or sensitive subject.

I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional.

- Salman Khan

2. Akshay Kumar

Reacting to the news of actor Kushal Punjabi committing suicide, Akshay Kumar made a statement about depression that was ignorant. He mentioned the need to talk about mental health more often, but went on to say that people should 'fight it out'.

I know it's very easy for me to say but I think we should fight it out and just work on it and not just try to take our own lives. If I'd ever get a chance I'd love to do a movie on depression as it's one of the biggest issues India is going through right now.

- Akshay Kumar

3. Kangana Ranaut

The actor has made a number of statements on social media, which have been factually wrong and at times ignorant too. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she made tweets that were insensitive.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

- Kangana Ranaut

4. Mukesh Bhatt

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt mentioned that he saw it coming. Adding to it, he also said that he feared the actor was ‘going the Parveen Babi way'. The statement not only brought up the fact that he didn't help the actor but also that he dismissed a sensitive subject.

He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong.

- Mukesh Bhatt

5. Sonam Kapoor

Shortly after actor Deepika Padukone had announced her cause to battle mental health and depression, Sonam Kapoor reportedly made a statement that she would never flaunt a cause on social media. All we have to say is - calling a cause like mental health a gimmick is definitely not right.

6. Jobert Sucaldito

Reacting to actress Nadine Lustre’s response to an article by journalist Ricky Lo who speculated that she and actor James Reid had broken up - the radio show host made an insensitive comment about suicide. He thought it was 'funny' - which it wasn't, obviously.

I hope she just jumped if that was the case.

- Jobert Sucaldito

7. Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain presenter had gone on to suggest that some celebrities are faking mental illnesses in order to get positive publicity. He received backlash for his comment - which makes sense.

8. Kourtney Kardashian

The celebrity had faced backlash for posting a meme with her in a fur coat, captioned: "me after a mental breakdown." And we cannot help but focus on how unfunny it was.

Mental Health isn't a joke and it's time people realise that.