Thanks to the fact that Indians can be easily found anywhere across the globe, everything from our movies to music becomes accessible to people who are not from our country. And once they find it, they fall in love.

Here are 10 instances proving the same. Enjoy.

1. When the US navy officers sang Ye Jo Desh Hai Mera from Swades at an event.

'ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' 🇮🇳🇺🇸



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

2. When Cardi B broke Indian Twitter by playing the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman in one of her videos.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

3. When this duo decided to dance on SRK's song Gori Gori for a viral video.

4. When a foreign influencer keemosobie danced on the theme song of Nirma detergent powder with her friends and completely nailed it.

5. When Indonesian choreographer Vina Fan recreated Bole Choodiyan frame to frame, giving us a video which we can watch on loop.

6. When this Iranian woman danced to the song Jab Tak Hai Jaan from the movie Sholay.

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

7. When the popular The Williams Family uploaded a banger choreography on Tunak Tunak Tun on their Instagram account.

8. When a group of girls in Moscow gave this great performance on Namak Ishq Ka from the movie Omkara.

9. When Australian cricketer David Warner stole hearts with this dance routine on the Indian song Bala.

10. When American choreographer Matt Steffanina teamed up with Shakti Mohan for this choreography on the popular desi track O Saki Saki.

Nothing like some desi beats.