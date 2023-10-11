Being able to take a joke and roast yourself is something that a lot of Bollywood celebrities aren’t comfortable with. However, there’s one celeb who takes on consensual and tasteful jokes like a sport, and that’s Karan Johar. The director is aware of all the online chatter and criticism that he receives and he takes them as they are.

Recently, Karan Johar has been roasting himself candidly and to see a director just being himself and not taking himself too seriously is refreshing. Here are eight times Karan Johar proved that he can joke on himself sportively.

1. When he called himself out for cracking “cheese jokes” on the previous season of Koffee With Karan.

2. When he joked about his enemies while teasing us with Koffee With Karan Season 8.

3. When he addressed his privilege on S2 of One Mic Stand.

4. On the same show, he also roasted himself regarding his casting in his movies.

5. When he roasted his own look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared a picture of him wearing a gorgeous pink sherwani for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. But that’s not what stole the show. He wrote, “Shaadi Tayaar… dil me bahut saara pyaar… dhal gayee jawaani… but mid life crisis hai to pehen liya Manish Malhotra ki sheravani! Chand Jaisi Alia Raaja humare RK! Rab ne bana di jodi woh bhi saj dhaj ke!” The director proves that the only way to get through a mid-life crisis is to not take it so seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. His banter videos with Farah Khan where he roasts her fashion sense, but Farah Khan gives it back to him in an equal measure.

7. When he roasted Student Of The Year on his own talk show.

8. When he hilariously roasted his acting in Bombay Velvet on The Kapil Sharma Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar definitely knows how to keep things brutally real.

Creatives: Nidhi Tiwari, Sawan Kumari

Also Read- From A ₹30 Crores Home To A ₹2 Lakhs Bag, Here Are 6 Of The Most Expensive Things Karan Johar Owns