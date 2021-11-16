Wedding bells finally rang for the adorable couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, as after 11 years of being in a relationship they decided to take the plunge. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh yesterday. The internet couldn't get over the wedding pictures where both Rao and Patralekhaa looked gorgeous in their contrasting wedding attires.

Over the years, the lovebirds never shied away from being open about their relationship to the public. They have talked about each other in many interviews and talk shows.

We bring you some of the things Rajkummar Rao has said in interviews about his newly wed wife!

In 2018, in a interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar talked about his mother's reaction to meeting Patralekhaa for the first time, who had warned him that Patralekhaa will be the last girl she will be meeting!

When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she’s going to be the last girl I’m meeting.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar said that Patralekhaa had found him a cheap person as he had played a character in the film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha.

Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi. (She wasn't talking to me as she thought he was a cheap man just like his character in the film.)

He also said that he had first seen Patralekhaa in a TV commercial and was just head over heels!

Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye. (What an adorable girl, I should marry her.)

And guess what happened!

Here is the commercial in case you are inquisitive!

He talked about how people think that they were already married when they were not!

A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship.

He further said:

We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything.

Rao had posted a birthday wish for Patralekhaa and it's heartwarming!

Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering, "I wish I could meet this girl one day." And as destiny or the universe would have it, much to my desire, I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness, and yet, it feels like we've just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I've met. Let's create many more beautiful memories together.

Rajkummar talked about how lockdown strengthened their relationship.

This pandemic gave us the opportunity to be with each other for a really long time. We did a lot together just by going back to our acting school days, by watching the wonderful work together and cooking together. With each other all the time, you know, it was such great and wonderful days we spent together.

Writing this article just called me single in ten different languages, and I am crying, brb.