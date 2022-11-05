If you’re a 90s or even a Y2K baby, you’re probably familiar with how well-dressed the characters that Shah Rukh Khan has played have been. They’ve been so well dressed, that today, those same trends are making a heavy comeback, and we’re here to prove it and say, “Shah Rukh Khan did it first” (or at least, that he’s one of the OGs who’s contributed to making them cool today).

So, read on and see for yourselves what we’re talking about.

1. Raj Aryan Malhotra wearing sweaters over his shoulders

Remember when SRK draped his sweaters over his shoulders *consistently* , as Raj in Mohabbatein? Yep, that whole look is back. Now everyone’s draping their sweaters over their shoulders.

Credit: IMDb

Even if that means draping them over coats!

2. Rahul Raichand in see-through shirts

These see-through shirts that Rahul wore in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are also back in style now. So back in style that even model Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing one.

Credit: Pinterest

3. Aman Mathur in cargo pants

Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur in KHNH wore these super cool cargo pants in the song Pretty Woman. And today, we’re seeing our favorite influencers and celebs wear these everywhere.

Credit: YouTube

And like always, I’m sure even today, no desi parent will be happy that their kid is wearing one of these.

4. Rahul Raichand with the ‘prince charming’ haircut

To be honest, Shah Rukh Khan had this haircut in more than one movie throughout the 2000s, and K3G is just one instance of that. I like to call this the ‘prince charming,’ haircut (many of the Disney animated movie princes have had these.) And apparently many influencers on TikTok have been seen going for the same look.

Credit: TheLallantop

5. Veer Pratap Singh in a jacket and a chain necklace

Not only the denim jacket, but Veer Pratap Singh from Veer-Zaara wore jackets over T-shirts with his statement chain necklace and made it all look super fashionable. And now we’re seeing influencers wear chains with jackets layered on T-shirts and sweatshirts everywhere!

Credit: Tumblr

6. Ram Prasad Sharma wearing a sweater vest

Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram Prasad Sharma in Main Hoon Na wore this iconic sweater vest that I think we can all recall. And now, if you’ve been noticing, these sweater vests (that mind you, were thought of as geeky and not cool enough to wear some time back) are all over Instagram. They’re cool now and we’re totally here for it!

Credit: Pinterest

Also, did Kendall Jenner get her outfit inspiration from Main Hoon Na?

7. Don in these black sunglasses

These sunglasses that Shah Rukh Khan wore in Don were pretty significant in the 2000s, TBH I never understood why they were so in, so I have mixed emotions about seeing them making a comeback.

Credit: Pinterest

Alexa Demie of Euphoria fame has been seen wearing these sunglasses too.

Anything Shah Rukh wears is fashion.