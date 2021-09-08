Very recently actor Vidyut Jammwal uploaded an extremely sentimental video on his Instagram page where he spoke about his late friend Sidharth Shukla, who he also used to fondly refer to as Shukla.
In an emotional video, Vidyut spoke about Sidharth Shukla, and who he was as a person. He described his best attributes; from how well he treated women, to being one of the wittiest people he's known.
The actor also added how he used to borrow Sidharth Shukla's bike so often that nobody knew whose bike it really was. But words fall short, and the love he had for him can only be seen in the clip, you can watch it here.
Here is how people responded to the video.
RIP Sidharth Shukla.