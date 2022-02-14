Marvel Cinematic Universe just released the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness and theories on what will happen in the film have already started doing the rounds of the internet. 

It's only the trailer and there are already multiple twists and surprise cameos. As per reports, the OG Spiderman, Tobey Maguire might return for the second time to play Peter Parker in the film, after Spider-man: No Way Home. If this is true, the movie is definitely going to be one hell of a ride for MCU fans.

Recently, Mariana Torres, the Portuguese actor who does the voiceover for Wanda shared a photo with Manolo Rey, the Portuguese voiceover artist for Tobery Maguire's Spider-Man, on her Instagram story. This led to the start of these speculations. 

The trailer also featured the voice of Patrick Stewart, the actor who plays older Charles Xavier from the X-Men movie series and Elizabeth Olsen, as Wanda. From the looks of the trailer, it also appears that Wanda and Dr. Strange might be having a showdown. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was last in the first Doctor Strange film, returns as Baron. 

Obviously, we're here for the Twitter reactions.

Let's wait and watch what else is going to hit us in the name of surprises.