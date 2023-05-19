The trailer for Tom Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has created quite a storm on social media, and not for the reasons one would expect. Strangely, fans are comparing snippets from the trailer with action sequences from SRK starring Pathaan and calling out the similarities. Take a look:
This scene where they’re on the brink of falling off the cliff
Or train crashing
Or this…
Or...
As weird as this sounds, SRK fans have a lot to say about the similarities. They’re arguing if the same were to happen the other way around, meaning if Cruise’s movie had released before Pathaan, many would have jumped to the conclusion that SRK had copied him. However, there are many others who find this comparison hilarious and outright ridiculous.
BTW, the first Mission: Impossible was released in 1996. It had an iconic train sequence starring Tom Cruise himself along with Jon Voight. This scene in MI 7 could just be a reference to that!
But Twitter is divided. Here’s what people are saying.
On the other hand, due to the striking similarities, many believe the train sequence from Pathaan is itself a copy of the Jackie Chan Adventures animated series.
Okay, this was hilarious!