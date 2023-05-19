The trailer for Tom Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has created quite a storm on social media, and not for the reasons one would expect. Strangely, fans are comparing snippets from the trailer with action sequences from SRK starring Pathaan and calling out the similarities. Take a look:

This scene where they’re on the brink of falling off the cliff

IANS Twitter

Or train crashing

IANS Twitter

Or this…

IANS Twitter

Or...

IANS Twitter

As weird as this sounds, SRK fans have a lot to say about the similarities. They’re arguing if the same were to happen the other way around, meaning if Cruise’s movie had released before Pathaan, many would have jumped to the conclusion that SRK had copied him. However, there are many others who find this comparison hilarious and outright ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTW, the first Mission: Impossible was released in 1996. It had an iconic train sequence starring Tom Cruise himself along with Jon Voight. This scene in MI 7 could just be a reference to that!

This Chu sites can’t do proper research or what? The MI: 7 train scene is a replica of MI: 1, paying homage to Ethan Hunt, both performed my Tom Cruise himself, you clowns really think that Tom Cruise even knows what Pathaan is? Ye kya Chutiyapa hai bhai 😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/FdXWTENdO5 — Sundas_QueMirasBobo? ⚽️🏆 (@StanningMessi) May 17, 2023

But Twitter is divided. Here’s what people are saying.

If #MissionImpossible had released a bit earlier than #Pathaan, then this train sequence was copied from Hollywood. Lucky SRK saved again from plagiarism. But that flying bike scene OMG @TomCruise@iamsrk @yrf — SHAHEEN (@MalixEagle) May 17, 2023

What's all this creep #MissionImpossible copied scenes from #Pathaan .. c'mon guys #TomCruise was making this since 4_5 years and u are saying he has copied.. Stop faltu comparison 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/XJg7wtqeLc — Sonu Abhi (@SonuAbhi10) May 18, 2023

It's a complete copy….. #Pathaan is leading globally so as SRK 😘❤️ https://t.co/KMc4qjgb8b — ShahDiva (@ShahDiva2) May 18, 2023

Film was in production around the same time and mission impossible series has known to push boundaries when it comes to stunt . The video of Tom cruise on top of a train performing stunt was released much before pathan ever released even a trailer . https://t.co/8cU7t2Flvp — tired and done (@brizilsomanna3) May 18, 2023

Koi kuch nhii bolega 😁

Koyi copy nhi bolega🤫

Why are haters silent now? Why don't they call this a "COPY"?

Why don't they say:#MissionImpossible copied it from #Pathaan#TomCruise copied it from #SRK pic.twitter.com/7D4cll7p68 — Faizaan khan (@Faizaan67770078) May 18, 2023

If MI had released before Pathaan , I'm sure the internet would have flooded with calling it as copying these scenes . https://t.co/jOXVhup76T — Rajnish Singh (@the_rajnish) May 18, 2023

Stop this illogical comparison of #MissionImpossible and #Pathaan.

Pathaan was literally a cheap work of VFX and frame to frame copied from an animated series, The scenes shown in MI trailer doesn’t even look 10% similar to those.

And #TomCruise doesn’t use body double like PRK. — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) May 17, 2023

Imagine the internet trolls if #MissionImpossible7 had released before #Pathaan. Everyone would have called it copy. Since MI is releasing after, now These are just common shots for an action film.#ShahRuhKhan & Sid Anand pulled such an action sequence with a mere 300cr budget. pic.twitter.com/bQHqqzIIyi — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 17, 2023

Hollywood Wale Bhi Copy Kar Rahe @iamsrk Sir Ki #Pathaan Ki 😁

Ab Haters Kaha Gaye

Bollywood Ko Copy Bolne Walo 🤣



#MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/Ap1fsz3tC0 — Sweety❣️(FAN ACCOUNT) (@Sweetii_01) May 17, 2023

You think they made MI in a rush right after watching pathaan? Bffr lolololol https://t.co/7OnCwOrZR7 — C ᥫ᭡ (@cpsjusuf) May 18, 2023

Not even close . I am a diehard @iamsrk fan but mission impossible series is something else . Thr budget i way to high and the action scenes are a visual delight — Mukul Aggarwal (@mukul_bosconian) May 17, 2023

On the other hand, due to the striking similarities, many believe the train sequence from Pathaan is itself a copy of the Jackie Chan Adventures animated series.

That Scene from Pathaan Scene itself a Copy of Jackie Chan

These Kids Now Comparing with #MissionImpossible 🤣🤣🤣#TomCruisepic.twitter.com/JdPGj7PvC5 https://t.co/dpYEUIyH8N — Yuvaraj S (@YUVA__YASHCULT) May 18, 2023

Okay, this was hilarious!