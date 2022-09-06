While so many of us in our 20s are complaining about back pains and sore muscles, here’s Tom Cruise, at 60, sitting on the top of a flying biplane, performing aerial stunts.

Tom Cruise is just THAT dude. The ending to this video is pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/aFnznAOMWi — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 5, 2022

The video was played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April, and is now going viral on the internet.

In this video, Tom Cruise is delivering a message to theatre owners that had gathered at CinemaCon while being harnessed to a World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane.

Hey, everyone! I wish I could’ve been there with you. I’m sorry about all the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible, and right now we’re over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we’re making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theatres.

- Tom Cruise

His fans are equally stunned by the video and can't believe Tom Cruise can pull that off at 60!

He’s also 60 years old and still doing stuff like this!! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 5, 2022

Ya no This guy really lives 😭 https://t.co/is33purihd — yases mahn impilo (@Afrika_47) September 6, 2022

A true legend who deserves all the success and wins #TomCruise https://t.co/ESbvz1BhYu — Tony Stank (@cineping) September 6, 2022

My heart skipped a beat at the climax of this clip. https://t.co/VsKnBaxitu — Chow Chow (@ChowChowBowBow) September 6, 2022

That ending literally had me screaming https://t.co/41Y4HuB50k — MMAFayce (@MMAFayce) September 6, 2022

Tom Cruise is the best thing about Hollywood right now. https://t.co/TiZXz3dbvK — The Ball Bros Podcast (@TheBallBrosPod) September 6, 2022

The end of this video literally makes my heart stop https://t.co/s82YyLscbf — State Rep-Elect Ryan Rose (@ThePastorRyan) September 6, 2022

Tom is out here wild. But I guess when you are one of a handful of legit Hollywood STARS you get to show out..... https://t.co/5Ohe8JNvrW — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) September 5, 2022

I know he's known for being a daredevil but DAMN! https://t.co/9qlHWQSEBH — Jerrod Baker (@JerrodBaker1) September 6, 2022

This feels like a caricature of a movie star. @TomCruise Don’t stop making movies, you are a legend in the space! — Lawrence Lo (@lo4r) September 6, 2022

This is the only man who can truly say Danger is his middle name — Futbol Galaxy (@FutbolGalaxy17) September 5, 2022

Check Out | 14 Pics Of A Young Tom Cruise That Still 'Take Our Breath Away'