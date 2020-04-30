In what have been two incredibly difficult days for Indian cinema lovers, creative geniuses Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, succumbed to cancer after long battles.

Irrfan passed away yesterday while the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise came in today.

Soon after, condolences pouring in from all directions, and this included a video recorded by a medic which is now doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, the medic is singing the song Tere Dard Se Dil Abaad Raha from Rishi Kapoor's movie Deewana.

As he finishes, Rishi gives him blessing and asks him to work hard, adding that to be successful, one needs to persistence and a little bit of luck.

Bohot tarakki karo, safalta prapt karo, mehnat karo. Shohrat, naam, ye sab aata hai mehnat ke baad.

So heartwarming to see him give advice when struggling with bad health himself. May his soul rest in peace.