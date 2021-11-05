While we are quick to point out male characters in Bollywood for their toxic behaviour, there are many female characters that we have termed 'quirky' and 'adorable' instead of calling them out for their problems. Here are some of the finest examples of red flags we ignored in characters:

1. Tanu from Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu was controlling, an alcoholic and treated her husband like a sidekick in his own life. So no, she wasn't quirky, fun and free, as she has often been portrayed, it's high time we see that.

2. Geet from Jab We Met

Geet didn't understand the concept of personal space, was delusional about her relationship with her boyfriend and even cheated on him towards the end. She preyed on an emotionally vulnerable Aditya in the first half, especially when he needed a therapist, not a 'quirky' girl with a dysfunctional personality.

3. Safeena from Gully Boy

Safeena was obsessive, compulsive, possessive and territorial. Her little outbreak, though justified, shouldn't have been as violent as it was, which was clearly a red flag. No, it wasn't romantic, it was problematic.

4. Zoya from Raanjhanaa

While we've all called out Kundan for his toxic behaviour, we often overlook Zoya taking advantage of his situation. She knew he was in love with him, yet she took advantage of him time and again, letting him take the fall for her. Why not cut him out if he was bothering you and stalking you?

5. Aisha from Aisha

Aisha was the poster child for entitlement in this film. She just needed a charity case, someone to make her feel better about herself. And we're so glad she was called out for that at the end of the film.

6. Veronica from Cocktail

She was portrayed as a free spirited independent woman, but for all the wrong reasons. She didn't care about her casual hook-up, until he fell in love with someone else and his mother didn't like her. Not to mention her unhealthy coping mechanisms that involved drugs and alcohol, instead of therapy.

7. Naina from Kal Ho Naa Ho

She was snarky, self-centred and arrogant. She looked down at Sweetu and fat shamed her, ignored Rohit's feelings, treated her mother unfairly, was rude to her brother and was just overall very unpleasant. She didn't need a boy, she needed professional help.