Merhaba, everyone!

There are several picturesque nations in the entire world – from snow-clad mountains and serene beaches to marvellous deserts – we have all sorts of landscapes across the globe.

However, there are a few nations that have the perfect concoction of panoramic locations, a melting pot of cultures and a fascinating history. And, one such nation is Türkiye AKA Turkey.

Credits: Pexels

Turkey, the land known for the skies full of hot air balloons, is much more than just that. Even though it feels nothing less than magic to witness the surreal sunsets amidst the sunrise skies, there’s a lot more that this nation holds in store for us.

Credits: Pexels

The nation, which has a unique geographic position as it’s located on two continents, Europe and Asia, has a vast assortment of different cuisines.

From its famous black coffee and tea to its sweet delicacies, it offers several well-known dishes for both, vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It also offers some famous street food – like kebabs, baklava and kofte – which are finger-licking good.

And, one can have breakfast on one continent and dinner on another!

Credits: Pexels

Needless to mention, it’s a culture-rich nation and has several mosques, including Hagia Sophia. The mosque turned museum and then again turned into a mosque, Hagia Sophia is a popular tourist attraction and sees thousands of visitors each day.

Credits: Pexels

Apart from these mosques, there are a number of museums and architecture in the nation. Since it was once home to the Greeks, the Byzantines, the Lycians, the Romans and the Ottomans, each empire left a piece of its historical landmarks across the nation.

Credits: Pexels

To our surprise, the nation also has a number of natural attractions, which have the perfect balance of mesmerizing nature and eye-pleasing backdrops.

From cotton castles in Pamukkale and natural ruins in Ephesus to majestic caves in Cappadocia, there’s a lot for each nature-lover to explore.

Credits: Sofia Adventures

From turquoise-blue-water coastlines to snow-clad mountains, there are all sorts of landscapes in this nation. Whether someone likes peace and nature or is an adventure animal, there’s everything for everyone.

It’s no surprise that there are hundreds of fun activities to pick from in this nation – from watersports to hot air balloon rides.

Credits: Pexels

The nation also has the world’s oldest and largest covered bazaar, The Grand Bazaar, which is a life-size maze of street stalls selling everything under a single roof. From traditional lamps and famous rugs to spices and national cuisines, there are over 61 streets and more than 4,000 shops.

Credits: Pexels

There’s nothing like a spa, after a long day, right? Well, the nation also offers hamam, which is a steam bath or public bathing space for cleansing both, the mind and body.

Credits: Netflix

From Race 2 and Ek Tha Tiger to Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and Dil Dhadakne Do, a number of desi movies have been shot here. Therefore, it’s a perfect place to re-create some of the popular scenes.

Credits: Netflix

Now we know that there’s nothing like this nation and it’s much more than floating hot air balloons. It’s a dream with all nice things – rich culture, architecture, and adventures.