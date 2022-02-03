It is common for actors to fall in love with their co-stars, especially when they are paired opposite each other. Here are some of the TV couples that went from reel love to real love.

1. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

The couple played the famous duo, Gunjan and Samrat from the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They started dating on the show in 2008. After being together for 7 years they tied the knot in 2016.

2. Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

The couple played Ram and Sita in the TV series, Ramayan in 2009. They got married in the presence of friends and family in 2011. The couple also renewed their vows in 2021.

3. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Karan Singh Grover met Jennifer Winget on the show Dil Mil Gaye and fell in love, in 2011. The couple was highly popular and got married in 2012 and eventually divorced in 2014. Grover is now married to Bipasha Basu.

5. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

The beloved couple met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009 and fell in love. They got married in December 2013 and have been going strong.

5. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar met her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of the popular show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011 and gradually fell in love. They had an inter-faith marriage in Bhopal in 2018.

6. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

The two met on the show Uttaran in 2009 and started dating. They got married in 2012 and were divorced after four years.

7. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil

Gautami Gadgil played Ram Kapoor's bhabhi who became his wife in the soap opera Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. The two fell in love on the show and got married in 2003. They have two kids.

8. Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik

The pair met on the show Choti Bahu in 2008 where they starred opposite each other and fell in love. However, they broke up and Rubina got married to Abhinav Shukla in 2018.

9. Gurdeep Kohli and Arjun Punj

Gurdeep Kohli met her co-star Arjun Punj on the sets of the medical show, Sanjivani in 2002. They fell in love and got married in 2006. The couple has two kids.

10. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for seven years after meeting on the show Pavitra Rishta in 2009. Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain.

11. Sai Dheodhar and Shakti Anand

The couple met on the sets of Saara Aakash in 2003 and tied the knot after a whirlwind romance. They have been married for 16 years.

12. Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met each other for the first time on the TV show Maryada- Lekin Kab Tak in 2010. The couple divorced after seven years of marriage in 2019 and are on good terms. Bapat is reportedly dating Shamita Shetty now.

13. Asha Negi and Rithwik Dhanjani

The couple met on the show Pavita Rishta in 2013 and fell in love. They dated for six years and called it quits in 2020.

Love definitely works in mysterious ways.