Cricket is a sub-culture in India. Some may even say it’s like a religion. This is why the India Vs England match for the T20 World Cup semi-final was such a big deal. Well that, and the fact that we have a long-standing equation with England when it comes to cricket. The match was such a big deal, that a panel of Jyotishis came together on TV to analyze the chances of India winning against England! Yep, you heard that right.
So of course, netizens had opinions. Because aside from the heartbreaking fact that we lost to England by 10 wickets, it’s pretty amusing to see how even the astrological community was so invested in the matter.
T20 World Cup- A national concern, in all sorts of ways.