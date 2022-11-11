Cricket is a sub-culture in India. Some may even say it’s like a religion. This is why the India Vs England match for the T20 World Cup semi-final was such a big deal. Well that, and the fact that we have a long-standing equation with England when it comes to cricket. The match was such a big deal, that a panel of Jyotishis came together on TV to analyze the chances of India winning against England! Yep, you heard that right.

Hahahhahaah jyotishis from God knows where are discussing India's chances in the semifinals against England tomorrow. Absolute pits. #indiavsengland #WorldCup2022 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gqMWDm3dSJ — Vinayak Padmadeo (@Padmadeo) November 9, 2022

So of course, netizens had opinions. Because aside from the heartbreaking fact that we lost to England by 10 wickets, it’s pretty amusing to see how even the astrological community was so invested in the matter.

It was there from 2003 World Cup. Mandira Bedi and a tarot reader were there for every pre-match show. — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

It's not World Cup until the media does these things… Surely tells you the pressure this time https://t.co/0PW4VnZyx2 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Yeh sab abhi bhi chaalu hai? What the hell man! I feel embarrassed I worked in TV for a decade 🫣 — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I watched this tomorrow there were 7-8 jyotishi but they all are having different opinions about one perticular player ( it was look like a Political debate) — bha_v_n_Jain🇮🇳 (@bhavinanilkumar) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Nothing new. Has been happening for decades. This and tarot card readers. Indian journalism is beyond embarrassing. Cricket is like self congratulations. A world cup with average attendance of less than 15k. Most people have no clue around the world about this world cup — Mahim (@MahimGupta1982) November 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Technical analysis before the match pic.twitter.com/HkRjmYyYyF — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Sports journalism going places in India https://t.co/SgXsQhXQoZ — amrita madhukalya (@visually_kei) November 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

If there were still doubts on the death of Indian media, this drives the last nail.. — Anoop Gannerkote (@anoop_gan) November 10, 2022 Credit: Twitter

T20 World Cup- A national concern, in all sorts of ways.