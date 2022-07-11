Out of all the TV soaps and web series that us desis have been served, family based plotlines are definitely among the best. In fact, I would go as far as to say that they're a bit of a staple. Classics, if you will.

And most of the times, these family oriented shows teach us a lot about what family is actually about.

Which is why we've curated a list of shows that have given us an interesting insight into just that, what being a family is about.

Hum Paanch taught us that the goal is never to 'fit in,' or mold yourself to your family's internal culture, but to co-exist together regardless of your differences (in the healthiest way possible).

2. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

And, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a refreshing reminder that no matter how much our family pulls our leg sometimes, at the end of the day, they're still family, they still love us and accept us exactly as we are.

3. Khichdi

Khichdi gave us all a healthy representation of joint family. It also made us realise that sometimes a good family is made up of each and every person's uniqueness! In fact, diversity is a strength, not something to be embarrassed about. I mean, what would the Parekh family be without Hansa and Praful, right?

4. Shararat

If there was an on screen family that taught us about the importance of cultivating strong relationships with other women, specifically female family members, then Shararat is it. Because how heart warming was it watching Sushma, Radha and Jiya perform magic together?

5. Gullak

Gullak taught us to appreciate all the little moments we share with our family. Because at the end of the day, all that matters are the moments spent laughing together, or how much our family supports us. Nothing else.

6. The Reunion

Often, we end up working and living away from home, and that leads to us drifting apart from our family. The Reunion is a reminder to make the time to get back to our people, to where we come from and to reconnect with our family amidst our busy little lives.

7. Home

Home follows the Sethi family and their journey through a situation where they're left without a house. The web series shows us the value of having a strong support system during difficult times. And what it means to work as a team together, with your family.

8. The Aam Aadmi Family

The Timeliners' The Aam Aadmi Family has given us a typical Indian middle-class family with a gossip-loving grandmother, desi AF parents and two grown up kids. And it's the kind of the show that'll make you appreciate the little moments we all share with our family.

9. Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meri Family takes us back to the good old days or rather, the 90s. The web series is like taking a trip down memory lane for those of us who grew up in the 90s. It'll remind you of what family time was like back in the days we sat right in front of our water coolers to deal with the summer heat.

10. Wagle Ki Duniya

This show is one of the sweetest, most decent representations of an Indian family. Wagle Ki Duniya showed us what a healthy family dynamic really looks like.

The best kind of shows to exist, if you ask me!