Whether you like cricket or not, the Kabir Khan directorial 83 is sure to make you emotional. The film is centred around India's first-ever World Cup victory and the team's journey to that win, will invoke feelings of pride. The Ranveer Singh starrer was released in 2021, but we got another chance to witness it on Netflix.

Following the film's premiere on OTT platforms, several viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the film, which chronicled an iconic milestone in Indian cricket history.

Finished watching #83thefilm, and I have tremendous respect for the then Indian cricket team, that bolstered brotherhood, was ferociously ambitious, diverse and representative.



Now I understand why older generations speak of cricket in the early 90’s with such fondness. — Muskan Shafat (@Muskan_Shafat) March 25, 2022

With this film, our generation was treated to a fictionalised version of the great win. Meanwhile, our parents' generation were able to relive the memories of the year 1983, when India first won a World Cup. What a roller coaster of emotions that must be.

Interestingly, a Twitter user shared a photo of her father watching the movie and penned his thoughts on reliving the tournament's most memorable moments through the screen. She highlighted the range of emotions her father felt as he watched the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup.

My father's happy place. Reliving the '83 CRICKET WORLD CUP in any form or shape. Made me rewind tens of times (Thanks - #Netflix), cried w/ joy,...missed my mother in all this...

laughed and cried many times watching the match ...@therealkapildev #83thefilm pic.twitter.com/kNinG0hlRi — Deepthy Chandrashekhar (Dee) 🧘‍♀️👩‍🎤🏃‍♀️🎭 (@Nangpagirl78) March 23, 2022

And if you haven't seen the movie yet, this is a sign that you must. 83 is currently streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.