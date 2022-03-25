Whether you like cricket or not, the Kabir Khan directorial 83 is sure to make you emotional. The film is centred around India's first-ever World Cup victory and the team's journey to that win, will invoke feelings of pride. The Ranveer Singh starrer was released in 2021, but we got another chance to witness it on Netflix.

83
Source: YouTube

Following the film's premiere on OTT platforms, several viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the film, which chronicled an iconic milestone in Indian cricket history.

With this film, our generation was treated to a fictionalised version of the great win. Meanwhile, our parents' generation were able to relive the memories of the year 1983, when India first won a World Cup. What a roller coaster of emotions that must be.

83
Source: YouTube

Interestingly, a Twitter user shared a photo of her father watching the movie and penned his thoughts on reliving the tournament's most memorable moments through the screen. She highlighted the range of emotions her father felt as he watched the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup.

And if you haven't seen the movie yet, this is a sign that you must. 83 is currently streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. 