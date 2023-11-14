It’s safe to say that 2023 has been a great year for Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood actor began the year with Pathan, followed by Jawan, and now we’re eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, Dunki. As someone who has always been a fan of SRK, seeing him rule the screen once again brings me immense joy.

However, something looked off about him and a lot of people could not place a finger on it until we saw this tweet. A user who goes by the name Amrita tweeted about how Shah Rukh Khan uses a lot of age-defying filters on his face in his movies and now we cannot unsee this. The tweet reads, “Ok I can’t take it anymore – @iamsrk you gotta stop with those filters, dude. We love your face! It’s iconique! Not a single fan of yours has ever complained about a single wrinkle! Stop with the janky filters. And hire someone who knows about hair extensions while you’re at it.”

Ok I can’t take it anymore – @iamsrk you gotta stop with those filters, dude. We love your face! It’s iconique! Not a single fan of yours has ever complained about a single wrinkle! Stop with the janky filters. And hire someone who knows about hair extensions while you’re at it — Amrita (@amritaIQ) November 12, 2023

The tweet has fetched over 300 likes and over 16K views. People agreed with this take. Many talked about how those filters are absolutely unnecessary because people love Shah Rukh Khan for how he is and how he looks.

Here’s what people had to say.

Yes PLEASE. Jawan on TV looked so bad in 4K in all those scenes with Azad character https://t.co/3RDAgtepgQ — (redacted) (@YoungAdult007) November 12, 2023

“Filters” – no respect to the VFX guys — Vic Ramkumar (@PolaritySwitch) November 13, 2023

They make him look like his own wax statue and I’m supposed to respect them? — Amrita (@amritaIQ) November 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

First, I can't count how many times I've seen posts and comments saying "It's so sad seeing SRK look old" and "I miss 90s/soft boy SRK". Second, Bollywood just doesn't make successful movies where the main character is over 50. — ✩𝒮𝒾𝓂𝓅𝐹𝑜𝓇𝒜𝓏𝒶𝒹✩ (@BeccaLovesSRK) November 12, 2023

it's actually looking so bad — pixkitypoxk (@riddleswindle00) November 13, 2023

Why wont you listen to us shah rukh 😭😭😭😭😭😭 i love you as is. — doubleroti (@englishnaan) November 12, 2023

Yeah, such a bad hair piece for pathaan in tiger — Anaab shanaab (@PlsToAvoid) November 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes to all but why we need hair extensions? 👀 https://t.co/jeEYNLj5lO — SRKajol30 Era (@OfSrkajol) November 13, 2023

These filters end up doing just the opposite.