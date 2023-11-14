It’s safe to say that 2023 has been a great year for Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood actor began the year with Pathan, followed by Jawan, and now we’re eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, Dunki. As someone who has always been a fan of SRK, seeing him rule the screen once again brings me immense joy.
However, something looked off about him and a lot of people could not place a finger on it until we saw this tweet. A user who goes by the name Amrita tweeted about how Shah Rukh Khan uses a lot of age-defying filters on his face in his movies and now we cannot unsee this. The tweet reads, “Ok I can’t take it anymore – @iamsrk you gotta stop with those filters, dude. We love your face! It’s iconique! Not a single fan of yours has ever complained about a single wrinkle! Stop with the janky filters. And hire someone who knows about hair extensions while you’re at it.”
The tweet has fetched over 300 likes and over 16K views. People agreed with this take. Many talked about how those filters are absolutely unnecessary because people love Shah Rukh Khan for how he is and how he looks.
Here’s what people had to say.
These filters end up doing just the opposite.