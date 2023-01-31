Let’s be honest, some movies, desi or firangi, are just impractical and filled with unrealistic scenes. And, in a thread, netizens reveal the most outlandish scenes from different movies, according to them.

From RRR and Bahubali to Pathaan, here are the scenes from different movies netizens mentioned. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1.

John Abraham pulling the rope connecting two helicopters as easily as a kite string.. #Pathaan — Geetesh Makkar (@Geetcasm) January 29, 2023

2.

4.

5.

6.

Modiefied car rocket 🚀 with 11.2 kmps speed🤣 pic.twitter.com/OQFlkWoihv — Saravanan SP (@srvn_sp) January 29, 2023

7.

"ja simran…"

Dad's never do that 😃 — Chirag Bhaiya (@chiragbhaiya) January 29, 2023

9.

10.

11.

12.

RRR – Tiger and Deer in one cage, jumping scene. — Nakamoto Satoshi 🔴 (@ballxball786) January 30, 2023

14.

15.

It's my Favourite movie but still 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/08qSQeIQo1 — 𝚅𝙸𝙶𝙽𝙴𝚂𝙷 𝙼𝙳 ˢᵃⁱˡᵒʳ (@vforvicky07) January 29, 2023

16.

17.

Hero becoming great personality in one song😆, police coming in the end of the movie . — kumarunknownu (@0223hij) January 29, 2023

The entire Baaghi 3 movie — Saiyam Babel (@SaiyamRJ) January 29, 2023

How many of these scenes have you watched?