This weekend brings the release of a brand-new neo-noir action thriller, Vikram Vedha to the silver screen. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf, to name a few.
A remake of a 2017 Tamil movie under the same title, the movie revolves around an honest police inspector, Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), and a dreaded gangster, Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).
Here are some tweets about what the audience thought of Vikram Vedha. So, have a quick read before booking your tickets.
