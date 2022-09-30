This weekend brings the release of a brand-new neo-noir action thriller, Vikram Vedha to the silver screen. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf, to name a few.

A remake of a 2017 Tamil movie under the same title, the movie revolves around an honest police inspector, Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), and a dreaded gangster, Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Here are some tweets about what the audience thought of Vikram Vedha. So, have a quick read before booking your tickets.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik compliment each other . Impressive story and full of action packed whistle worthy scenes . We can see , you both did a fantastic job as an actor .



This day is going to remember as a VIKRAM VEDHA DAY in Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/DpX63cly9A — Shalin Bhanot (@Shalin_Bhanot) September 30, 2022

Watched #VikramVedha. Brilliant movie with wholesome entertainment. Hrithik Roshan completely dominates the movie with his screen presence. Saif Ali Khan is excellent match. Action sequences are a treat to watch. Highly recommend everyone to watch it — GermsOfTrollywood (@GermsOfTW) September 30, 2022

Truly a very good mind blowing movie.

VIKRAM VEDHA DAY — Lovely 💞 (@Its_Lovely___) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan have completely stolen the show. Entry scenes, dialogue delivery, action, screen presence, mannerisms @iHrithik has delivered one hell of a performance to be remembered. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) September 30, 2022

You will come out as a bigger Hrithik fan after this. All this wait was worth it. Mind my words#VikramVedha — Ansh (@ianshuraj_) September 30, 2022

But for me the real hero of #VikramVedha is the team behind the camera @PushkarGayatri , @SamCSmusic #PSVINOD @manojmuntashir, and Abbas and the editor. This movie belongs to them and their team work — Jay Sai (@jaysai1819) September 30, 2022

Greatest cinematic experience ever….goosebumps, goosebumps and just goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 #VikramVedha — Manish 🦇 (@_SRKsFan) September 30, 2022

A movie which is better than the original. You will forget the original once you watch the Hindi version.Vedha Vedha🔥🔥 @iHrithik take a bow man.what a brilliant acting. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview — Sübhadip De (@SbhadipDe1) September 30, 2022

So much overacting as usual and weird non sensical expressions from #HrithikRoshan in #VikramVedha



A total cringe fest! — KT (@Whitney06119914) September 30, 2022

@rohitssaraf and @iyogitabihani you both are amazing. @PushkarGayatri directorial debut in bollywood is set the flags for future top class directors of Indian cinema.

Overall this movie is the horse of long race. Congratulations entire team of #VikramVedha — C҉h҉e҉t҉a҉n҉ ҉(҉T҉e҉a҉m҉ ҉V҉e҉d҉h҉a҉)҉ (@ihrithikswagg) September 30, 2022

Saif screen time >>>>> hritik's is the biggest drawback of #VikramVedha 😑



Telugu lo casting balekunte rod padinatte, cant be engaging without good actors.. — VR (@VICKY___264) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedha is pure mass entertainer filled with action & thrill, it creates tension, craze as well as builds interest in the storyline, the screenplay is drop dead tight, Specially climax makes worth watching the movie. After a long time a single screen material came out! — great_fans_of_aamir (@Great_Aamir_fan) September 30, 2022

#vikramvedha

This has everything for every type of audience, writing is the biggest plus which ensures that audience wont get distracted for a second.

HR made Vedha his own, wasn't expecting him to be this good after the trailer.



BGM is 🔥🔥



Paisa vasool movie and much more! — Yaare Yaare (@NairJai123) September 30, 2022

It isn’t right to compare different genres of films, but I felt #VikramVedha was more entertaining than any other Hindi film I watched this year. Directors #PushkarGayatri made good use of #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan star power with a very interesting storyline & dialogues. — Krishi (@KrishiLaks) September 30, 2022