Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was released in the theatres on April 7th, and the 4th of June on Netflix, this year. The movie revolves around an interesting, classic Bollywood dual-role storyline and is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. So, if you’re planning on some popcorn time with the film, perhaps these tweets will give you the clarity to decide whether or not to take the leap.

Here, take a look at what the janta has to say:

Saw #Gumraah aditya roy kapoor was just amazing, literally gave his best in both the roles he played, and mrunal was also quite good, and the climax was really https://t.co/TISADP1ZQ4’s a good movie — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 8, 2023

Not sure why #Gumraah was a flop in theatres. Really a masterpiece. I can't see anyone else better than @AdityaRoyKapoor in the lead role.

Those who missed it please watch it on #NETFLIX. It is really worthy 😊😊. #GumraahOnNetflix — Mayank Verma (@mayank_verma22) June 4, 2023

#Gumraah is a straight forward linear crime thriller with a very simple plot. Both the leading ladies @mrunal0801 and vedika Pinto were amazing they looked stunning and did justice to their roles, Aditya Roy Kapoor also does a decent enough job. 2.3/5 — Hide_On_Comment (@DoUseBrainCells) June 4, 2023

#Gumraah actually works big time for me , the first half is decent with the build up #AdityaRoyKapur and #MrunalThakur do complete justice here and the fast paced second half and climax are well narrated. One time watch. pic.twitter.com/oNyeeD9xEs — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) April 7, 2023

#Gumraah has been watched!#AdityaRoyKapur is criminally underrated, superb in commercial movie space where there is good mix of action, emotions and thrills. #MrunalThakur is perfection, but that is well know by now.



More details tomorrow.#GumraahReview pic.twitter.com/X6jG23ir4U — NJ (@Nilzrav) April 6, 2023

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Gumraah has some generous thrills infused with heavy emotions, drama & of course, funny moments. #AdityaRoyKapur is commendable, #RonitRoy is impactful while #MrunalThakur is promising. The film is an entertaining affair with a dominating 2nd half. #GumraahReview… pic.twitter.com/65sW9lamZq — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 7, 2023

I agree! Gumraah is a really good movie 🔥 Both Mrunal Thakur & Aditya Roy Kapoor Rocked their roles 🔥🔥 — Riya (@Riya75085055) April 20, 2023

Just now completed #Gumraah 🤞

Aditya roy kapoor & my Babe Mrunal nailed it with their characters 👏@mrunal0801 💕#AdityaRoyKapur 💥 pic.twitter.com/u82oUAfOge — X !! (@Itzzz_zoy) April 8, 2023

#Gumraah is engaging thrilling ride which has some good twists, it hooks you for the most part. Definitely one time watch.#AdityaRoyKapur is Very Underrated as an Actor & He Shines in this Thriller.#MrunalThakur has shown her versatility as an actor.#GumraahReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/47zSPQzRdk — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) April 7, 2023

#Gumraah good remake of Thadam, Aditya Roy Kapoor did a decent job in dual role 👍 — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) April 19, 2023

Just watched Gumraah

And man Aditya Roy Kapur is so good in it!! Also the story?? Based on MULTIPLE real stories, wow. Great thriller mystery that had you confused to the very end. — Humaira (@hums____) June 4, 2023

#AdityaRoyKapur Acting Fab, Movie Hit and main thing the Heroine was my Favorite who stole my heart#MrunalThakur #Gumraah #movietwt — Amandeep Sharma (@amansharma6723) April 7, 2023

#Gumraah interval



So Good to see Aditya Roy Kapoor after almost 10 Years on Big Screen (YJHD)

And Such a lovely visuals Man !!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ebrT5vgLMt — Himnish Agarwal (@panknish) April 7, 2023

Watched #Gumraah today!! Was glued till the end ..#AdityaRoyKapur in double role was so convincing.. @mrunal0801 was excellent as a cop.. overall must watch movies .. enjoyed every bit from start to end 👍👏❤️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/3fAm0gRGcp — Swatisan (@cog_bi) June 5, 2023

Have you gotten around to watching the film yet?