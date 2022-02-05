Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the cult classic, Run Lola Run. The Hindi language thriller will take you on a roller coaster ride - with its cinematography and editing. Looop Lapeta features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin - which already means that you will be left amused with the characters played by the cast.

The film had already garnered attention with its trailer and the fact that it is an adaptation of the German film. The time loop concept is a shift from the mundane with a storyline that is relatively new to the Indian audience.

Here are all the tweets you should read before watching Looop Lapeta:

Now that's how you remake! There's so much to enjoy and love about this. I have to applaud the ambition of it all, the colours, the edit, the score, and the visual language that it painstakingly commits to. And it's funny as heck.



Absolutely loved #LooopLapeta! Visually stunning and slick movie! @TahirRajBhasin stunning performance as always but the star of the show has to be @taapsee , outdoing herself once again with another superb performance, yet another brilliant script choice #LooopLapetareview pic.twitter.com/4KKaiOg6Sw — Hardave Singh Bhall (@dave_sharapova) February 5, 2022

The animation race intro in #LoopLapeta is a whole, complete story in itself



What a unique movie#LooopLapeta #LooopLapetaOnNetflix — Hussain A W (@hussain1585) February 4, 2022

Films70: I kept on watching #LoopLapeta just because the way it was shot & edited was very different.

What a fun ride movie.

Editing style reminded me of @edgarwright , which was mostly closeups and flashy cuts.

It is the irregularly fascinating camera movements and the super-fantastic editing techniques that deserve more number of applauses and acknowledgements here. They are impeccable in every frame and every scene. Thank you for this unconventional journey. #LooopLapeta @taapsee pic.twitter.com/Mlyh7Rxzbu — Ishan (@Ishan_2021) February 4, 2022

Add #LooopLapeta on @netflix to your must watch list. Absolutely brilliant and different watch. @taapsee and Tahir were brilliant. The supporting cast was too good. Loved it. — I'm Sid (@sidiotsays) February 4, 2022

. @NetflixIndia’s latest release #LooopLapeta looks like yet another unique, edgy and entertaining content from the streaming platform. @taapsee is back in form and her chemistry with @tahirrajbhasin looks amazing! Don’t miss this one! pic.twitter.com/6X7AHeDDDj — Venkat Shanmuganathan (@VenkatoffTweets) February 4, 2022

Another weekend watch for you has to be #LooopLapeta on @NetflixIndia!!

Quirky stuff and also people will definitely have varied opinions over this, but I liked it a lot. VERY INTERESTING storytelling and brilliant Cinematography 👌.



4/5 from my side. Very entertaining 👏 — श्रीहर्ष वर्मा । Shriharsh Verma (@shriharshism) February 4, 2022

The two notorious sons of Chadda Ji. Here is to the loop which was never explained 🥂.

I haven't watched Run Lola Run and I think #LooopLapeta is an enjoyable watch especially with it's wacky tones and not-so-serious attitude. Takee a little while to get into the mood tho. — कथा Katha (@dhoop_ka_tukda) February 5, 2022

looop lapeta is so beautifully shot

Lag lapeta! making is impressive but editing should have been sharp.plot and story line is good.cinematography is also fine would have been easily edited 10 to 15 mts of film.but it's fine for an ott film

#LooopLapeta is decent till first half but then narrative in this Timeloop thriller gets slowed down from the later half and also writing doesn't excite you but can be watchable for its Extraordinary Editing by #PriyankPremKumar and #TapseePannu's Fantastic Performance.



The film is steaming on Netflix.