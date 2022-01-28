Due to closed movie theatres, the global box office collection had significantly dropped. However, now that the restrictions have been relaxed, there are a number of movies that are soon to be released on theatres. As we welcome the second month of the year with open arms, here’s a list of some upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in February that you do not want to miss.

Ready? Read on.

1. Looop Lapeta – Amazon Prime Video

Undoubtedly, the trailer of this upcoming movie promises the viewers an adventurous and gripping ride. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, this science fiction thriller is the official Hindi remake of the German movie Run Lola Run. The movie revolves around a woman, who is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend from a sticky situation. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in prominent roles, the movie is scheduled to be released on February 4th.

2. Shabaash Mithu

Breaking the shackles of societal stereotypes, this coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in our country is finally releasing next month. Based on the life of women's national cricket team captain of India, Mithali Raj, this upcoming biographical sports drama features Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is all set to release theatrically on February 4th.

3. Gehraiyaan – Amazon Prime Video

The captivating teasers and trailers of this upcoming movie, which tease the viewers with what they can expect with this engrossing relationship drama, made our hearts skip a beat as soon as they were released. Directed by Shakun Batra, this romantic drama focuses on the lives of four individuals and the complexities of relationships, friendship, love and betrayal. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, the movie is scheduled for release on February 11th.

4. Badhaai Do

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, this movie features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar stuck in a lavender marriage . This family drama is scheduled for theatrical release on February 11th.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi

With a promising teaser and a gripping storyline, this movie is arguably one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, this upcoming biographical crime drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on February 25th.

6. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, this upcoming social comedy stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The movie focuses on a man, who believes in equal rights between men and women in society. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil and Telugu actor Shalini Pandey, who plays the female lead in the movie. The movie also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in supporting roles. The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is currently scheduled to release theatrically on February 25th.