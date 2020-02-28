Netflix just released the movie adaptation of Jennifer Niven's bestseller, All The Bright Places. The book was published five years ago and made a huge impact on the teen mental-health scene. The story talks about two young people, who have a troubled past and try finding strength in each other. 

Source: Decider

So does the movie do justice to the book? Here are tweets you should read before you stream the movie. 

Watch the trailer here:

Are you ready to stream it? 


The movie does have a conversation about mental health and it is important to remember that if you or someone you love are going through something difficult, then you should seek out help. Talk to a professional, call a helpline, take the big step. 