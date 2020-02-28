Netflix just released the movie adaptation of Jennifer Niven's bestseller, All The Bright Places. The book was published five years ago and made a huge impact on the teen mental-health scene. The story talks about two young people, who have a troubled past and try finding strength in each other.
So does the movie do justice to the book? Here are tweets you should read before you stream the movie.
TW: Suicide, depression— Chrisi aka Cat Cal Calore's Mom (@samewhitelight) February 28, 2020
Friendly reminder that #AlltheBrightPlaces is not a cheesy romcom. The story is about two depressed people and one of them is highly suicidal and since i know that Netflix won't post a trigger warning i just wanted to let you know.
I read this book while I was very depressed, it touched me in so many ways as 15 year old who felt so alone. This book encouraged me to reach out for help. Watching the movie brings back so many emotions. #AlltheBrightPlaces— *✭˚ speak yourself *✭˚ (@squishyytaee) February 28, 2020
HOLY FUCK @standup4justice IS THE PERFECT FINCH! 🐦— Marshie 🔂 (@MarshieBCakes) February 28, 2020
He's absolutely tragically beautiful, wow. 😭#AllTheBrightPlacesMovie #AllTheBrightPlaces #ATBP pic.twitter.com/A47o7GPzxZ
I am enjoying every single minute of #Allthebrightplaces @jenniferniven . It is one of my fav books and the movie is incredible. Well done! 😍— Aredhel Alcarin (@fuckyeahrobpttz) February 28, 2020
#AlltheBrightPlaces Overall a good film, I didn't cry as much as I did in the book. Finch little sister was non existent which kinda annoyed me. They also changed the start of the book :(. Did non book readers understand what Finch mental health condition was?— Kayla (@mustbenicexx) February 28, 2020
Just thinking about how all the people who haven’t read the book are expecting a cute love story. They are in for a surprise #AlltheBrightPlaces pic.twitter.com/VGxBT5KwaD— *✭˚ speak yourself *✭˚ (@squishyytaee) February 28, 2020
the soundtrack was so incredible that it brought the movie to life #AllTheBrightPlaces 💙@jenniferniven— Ramneek ⚓ (@Ramneeeek) February 28, 2020
if im breathing and i have someone to love. im ok. #AllTheBrightPlaces— zunaira (@zoonairaaa) February 28, 2020
Just finished #AllTheBrightPlacesMovie waited years amd years for this and even though things weren't exactly like the book from way way back the movie was still worth waiting for and brought up all the feels thanks again @jenniferniven #allthebrightplaces— kurt (@TuxedoPanda94) February 28, 2020
FINCH SAID YOU’RE ALL THE COLORS IN ONE AT FULL BRIGHTNESS AND MY HEART WENT UP DOWN SIDEWAYS AND I CANT STOP CRYING GOD 🥺🥺😭😭 #allthebrightplaces pic.twitter.com/hhw10bVXFa— eman fatima (@_emanfatima) February 28, 2020
i feel like justice smith was INCREDIBLE and so was elle fanning my only issue was with the pacing and the lack of more intimate and deep scenes like the family dinners, going to the bookstore, his birthday etc that build up more emotions and chemistry #AlltheBrightPlaces— tala !! #AllTheBrightPlaces (@ultratala) February 28, 2020
just finished the whole movie, congrats @jenniferniven, you NEVER FAIL us. speaking of both book and movie? YOU NAILED IT. 👏 #AllTheBrightPlaces #ATBPMovie— ً (@xoarsy) February 28, 2020
Damn. That really got me. 😔 #AlltheBrightPlaces— 👑 R E L Z (@_RelzWorld) February 28, 2020
#AllTheBrightPlacesMovie was so beautiful. I’m feeling very overwhelmed right now. I think it was a big emotional release just watching it. Thank you for an incredible book and now an amazing movie. #AlltheBrightPlaces @jenniferniven 🐦🌸💜✨ pic.twitter.com/EQAHG5gNLP— LIZZIΞ ☾ (@itslizzieh) February 28, 2020
Finch: You know what I like about you, Ultraviolet?— Ultraviolet Remarkey-able💜 (@rioolympicsxz) February 28, 2020
Violet: What?
Finch: You're all the colors in one, at full brightness.#AlltheBrightPlaces #AlltheBrightPlacesNetflix@jenniferniven @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/4DgUzJb84p
@NetflixFilm #AlltheBrightPlaces f*cking wreked me. Please reach out to people if you are in need, look out to your friends and loved ones, even if you see a small sign of distress, please be that someone who can save someone's life.— Marie (@FrenchyArtist) February 28, 2020
Am i ugly crying right now because i just finished #AlltheBrightPlaces ?— 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒖𝒙 💙 (@Margauuuxx2) February 28, 2020
Yes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nq25X5lNn3
A few years back I read #AlltheBrightPlaces and fell in love with it all, so naturally upon realising the movie was on Netflix, I immediately watched it. Oh boy did I feel the same emotions all over again 😭🙌🏻— Layanah shelford (@LayanahShelford) February 28, 2020
it has been awhile since i've been hurt like this by a movie#AllTheBrightPlaces— ɱıƙı (@rosefaerymiki) February 28, 2020
“Violet Markey?”— Jas👉😜👉 (@alllowercasejas) February 28, 2020
MY HEART IS NOT PREPARED NSJDHDHD #AllTheBrightPlaces pic.twitter.com/4oxjr4ryvT
