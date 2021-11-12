Featuring a stellar cast, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story is finally out. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this four-episode action espionage thriller series features Kay Kay Menon as the titular protagonist.
Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story shares the story of RAW officer Himmat Singh, first introduced in Special Ops.
If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
The more I watch your films, the more I fall in love with you. What an amazing actor you are. ❤️ @kaykaymenon02 #SpecialOps1.5 #HimmatSingh pic.twitter.com/6GQP4QAKIa— Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) November 12, 2021
Taken off to binge #SpecialOps1 .5 @kaykaymenon02 and supremely potraited by @neerajpofficial cinematography was at its best hungry 4 more 😋😋what a phenomenon👌👌 performance by @AftabShivdasani @pathakvinay @aishsush94 can't wait for 2.0 congratulations team OPS👍👍💐💐😍😍— Kalpesh Mistari (@KalpeshMistari1) November 12, 2021
Watched 2 episodes of #SpecialOps1.5 today and trust me it's mindblowing!! @kaykaymenon02, you are excellent and superb as Himmat Singh. Thinking of the suspense, I still can't sleep so thought of writing this tweet to thank the cast and crew for this masterpiece! @DisneyPlusHS— Aaryan Singhani (@aaryan_x) November 11, 2021
Finished watching SpecialOPS1.5 at 3AM.. It's awesome, mind-blowing...— AB Kumar 🇮🇳 (@simpleajit) November 12, 2021
👍👍 to @kaykaymenon02 @vinaypathak @AftabShivdasani. Dialogues, Suspeneses, Thrill everything is perfect and can't wait for 2.0.. Some unforgettable lines
"It hurts when a country suffers due to politics..(1)
just finished special ops 1.5 worth watching. fast and exciting. #specialops1.5— Aniket Gaikwad (@AniketG85113245) November 12, 2021
@DisneyPlusHS awesome #SpecialOps1.5 all actors is awesome 🤩 Abbas and Himmat mind blowing waiting for next season sooon— Mohit Mishra (@MohitMishra20) November 12, 2021
#SpecialOPS1.5 Awesome story. Must watch @DisneyplusHSVIP #HimmatIsBack— Lokesh Baria (@lokesh_baria) November 12, 2021
Have watched #SpecialOps 10 times but this scene still gives me goosebumps! Hope #SpecialOps1.5 will give us more such scenes @kaykaymenon02 @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/WtikxJWh0u— Aalok Sensharma (@SensharmaAalok) November 4, 2021
Good to see @AftabShivdasani in special ops! Refreshing.#specialops1.5— Kushal Gupta (@kushkkg) November 12, 2021
#KKmenon #specialops1.5 superb must watch— Prashant Tiwari (@tiprashant) November 12, 2021
@neerajpofficial @DisneyPlusHS @kaykaymenon02 #specialops1.5 What a awesome series it was mesmerising . Eagerly waiting for #SpecialOPS season 2— Nirmalya Acharjee🇮🇳 (@nirmalya_14) November 12, 2021
Just watched #SpecialOps1.5— Hemant Sharma (@itshemantshrma) November 12, 2021
A great work by @kaykaymenon02 , @FridayStorytel1 @pathakvinay@AftabShivdasani ,
the twists amd turns are just indescribable. 😌@DisneyPlusHS#SpecialOPS #himmatsingh #DisneyPlusDay #DisneyPlusHotstarDay #PAKVSAUS
Why only Four episode😭😭😭😭 #SpecialOPS #specialops1.5 #DisneyPlusHotstarDay— Ashish Sharma World (@AshishSharmaWo1) November 12, 2021
@DisneyPlusHS what a great series #SpecialOps1.5 . @kaykaymenon02 ❤️❤️. What a lovely performance. Want a another season please. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️⚡— Pirates Avengers (@Sash78_) November 12, 2021
SpecialOPS1.5— AB Kumar 🇮🇳 (@simpleajit) November 12, 2021
"Least competent shouldn't judge the more competent"..@neerajpofficial Really u nailed it..And waiting for 2.0 soon..
@kaykaymenon02 Just 4 episodes? Bhut nainsafi hai sir..— Joe_TM (@DistSafer) November 11, 2021
But thoroughly loved himmat singh ❤
But still..complain h sir..it had to be longer #SpecialOps1.5
Finished watching #SpecialOps1.5 Overall an amazing stroy and flashback of the whole narrative of Himmat Singh (KayKay Menon) he ws brilliant as always💕🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/CDD9E9D2BC— Vishal Yadav (@VishaL_NavY13) November 12, 2021
#SpecialOps1.5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/10@kaykaymenon02— Sagar 🕉 (@sagarhindu02) November 12, 2021
@karantacker finally you are here …So good to see you on screen .. Can’t wait for next !!! Love karan Sir ❤️ #specialops1.5 pic.twitter.com/0p5Ty734Kc— Samarth Patel (@samarth159) November 12, 2021
Jai ho K.K.Menon— Rahul Dubay (@rahuldubay12) November 12, 2021
#SpecialOps1.5
#SpecialOps1— Dhiraj (@Bihari_hu_main) November 11, 2021
Just finished watching and it was just a masterpiece after all. After so many days, i got such an amazing series to watch. Excellent performance and great acting by all. Excel writing and beautiful direction. Treat to watch!!!@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/w45YbdGqMn
It's really worth it to take subscription of @DisneyPlusHS for such type of containts. It's really awesome @kaykaymenon02 sir.Always legendary. #SpecialOPS 1.5 #SpecialOps1 #DisneyPlusHotstarDay #webseries— Ankit Tiwari (अंकित तिवारी) (@ankittv4) November 12, 2021