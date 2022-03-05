There’s no doubt that Batman has always been one of the most iconic fictional characters in the entire world, for almost every superhero fan. And since the latest adaptation of the classic superhero's story is here, how can people just not talk about it?

Starring Robert Pattinson, and directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is a reboot of the Batman movie franchise. The movie also Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Paul Dano as batman's nemesis, The Riddler.

Today, we have compiled the tweets you would want to read, in case you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie. Read on.

Finally a Batman we can all relate to.

A dude who doesn’t come out of his parents basement who desperately needs to touch grass.

Cinema. — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) March 2, 2022

@m_giacchino the sound track of #TheBatman is just outstanding ❤️ from India — Sowmitri (@Sowmitri1) March 4, 2022

Robert Pattinson will no longer be called twilight boy after #TheBatman. He will forever be known as The Batman once everyone sees how brilliant he is.. pic.twitter.com/j6MkScf6IB — Saquib Dehlvi (@DehelviSaquib) March 4, 2022

Now that I've had a day to let it sink in the batman is fucking amazing. Best batman, best catwoman, best riddler.

I will most definitely be seated for a sequel #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Rig7QoQhwP — AlphaWolfVI🌹 $ FAME ERA $ (@AlphaWolfvi) March 4, 2022

You either die a Wizard or you live long enough to see yourself become the Batman.



or you do both when you're Robert Pattinson :D#TheBatman #TheBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/nLfphGyKPd — Rashu🌸👻 (@cheeseismyacid) March 4, 2022

The car chase scene in #TheBatman was just fucking epic pic.twitter.com/IeU5YHqJYP — D 🎬 (@dondw4) March 4, 2022

Worse than Val Kilmers. Waste of money.

#TheBatman — Ronnie Chapa (@773_616) March 5, 2022

#TheBatmanMovie is a love letter to all those who grew up admiring him. It's 3hrs of pure Batman, even when he is Bruce Wayne I can only see Batman. 10/10. I cannot stess enough how good this movie is. pic.twitter.com/Yqd4KGlOlC — mohith777 (@Mohithbundey) March 4, 2022

Appreciation tweet for John Turturro as Carmine Falcone #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/TxWQ74KZIX — Batman Shots 📸 (@BatmanShots_) March 4, 2022

#TheBatman was a masterpiece. The action, story, cast, cinematography and score were absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/Ntiboam3tW — D 🎬 (@dondw4) March 4, 2022

HOLY $&#@!! Just saw The Batman and holy @#_&!! What a movie. It's still new so I'll wait a bit until I share a few thoughts but god damn. That was a phenomenal story to experience. I can't recommend it enough.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/y53K6IkdiJ — GamerLoop (@fatedtwoshot) March 3, 2022

Why there's no hype for #TheBatman in India 😭

It's a masterpiece, go watch it in theatres 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qHUPUlPEu2 — I'M VENGEANCE (@Pratham_Mane_04) March 4, 2022

I don’t see how people can come out of #TheBatman saying it’s a depressing movie. Sure it shows the ugliness of the world as it truly exists, but ultimately the message of the movie is very hopeful. It presents an optimistic outlook on a dark world. pic.twitter.com/ri8X3dOAuC — Batman101 (@TheBatman010) March 4, 2022

“when that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. it’s a warning” #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UGjag7RHKT — fbgswipe (@fbgswiper) March 4, 2022

After watching the film, I can say without a doubt that Paul Dano’s Riddler is my favorite version of the character #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uAQ0t9XhAU — AlJonah (@WhiteCloverx) March 5, 2022

The best batman film ever made. As a comic nerd, I guarantee you do not want to miss this film. No disappointment at all. A solid 10/10 🔥 💯 #TheBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/xBWG0hNCNh — Victor Saha (@victor_saha19) March 3, 2022

Saw it, loved it, can’t stop thinking about it. This is the best live action batman film yet, every little piece, ingredient and aspect of this movie worked perfectly for me. I gotta see this again immediately #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/03oZhT2lHs — Hunter (@hunter__chumley) March 5, 2022

Are you booking the tickets for The Batman?