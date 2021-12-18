The Witcher season 2 is here, and die-hard fans have already been binge-watching the Henry Cavill-led fantasy thriller while having some thoughts. The Witcher is based on the tale of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are meant to be together.
Netizens were quick to binge-watch and offer their well-informed opinions. Read the tweets below!
Finished it i loved it soo much freaking epic and... Naaa not gonna spoil watch until the end 🤘😎🔥🔥🔥 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/Y0bwwVBc6Z— Roi Leve - Doomw123 (@RoiLeve) December 17, 2021
It wasn't as good as most people said it was, but it wasn't hot garbage. The timelines were confusing since the show poorly indicated which timelines were being played out.— Muddy Bootprints (@bobofango86) December 17, 2021
I’m up to episode 4 so far. Absolutely superb— Julie Appleby🇬🇧 (@bobbleuk) December 17, 2021
Best season yet. Only problem was the lack of and included creative liberty. Its rushed too. Unfortunately. :/ but the season was beautiful and the acting was also incredible! From Henry to dijkstra 😌— 🍑🅟🅔🅐🅒🅗🅨🍑 (@PeachyPeachylul) December 18, 2021
Just finished watching all 7 episodes, not much time jumping this season, thought it does switch between characters views a few times each episode.— Mad_mechanic911 (@Madmechanic911) December 17, 2021
Oh shit I actually finished #TheWitcher Season 2.— Shivam Kakkar (@IamSkakkar) December 17, 2021
Damn I wish there were more episodes
can’t wait now for Season 3 #TheWitcherBloodOrigin pic.twitter.com/Uo6196KrLq
As a reader from the books and player from the games, I can say The Witcher series is one of the best things I've ever watched. Especially as an adaptation!— O Zéfiro (@ozefiro) December 15, 2021
I have no investment in this property beyond the Netflix stuff, but S2 is a marked improvement over S1!— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2021
Amazing show. I am enjoying it very much 😀— Love (@9Cvo6AFobqlD2hw) December 17, 2021
My Witcher season 2 review is this image pic.twitter.com/Vcah9knAkl— Merry Chessmas ✨❄️☃️🎄 (@Franchesterrrrr) December 17, 2021
finished binge-watching witcher season 2...its good....its kinda the start of witcher 3. ciri is uncomfortable attractive (she's of age but looks young)....and they made triss way hotter w/ long red hair than last season.— InvalidBrotherFrank (@InvalidFranklin) December 18, 2021
less monsters/more drama...but i liked it. 8/10
Ok, season 2 of The Witcher is definitely better than the last but I want more!!! Hahahaha please tell me I don't have to wait half a year before I'm able to see the 3rd season.— Sir Simon🐻🐯♒ (@puzzledbuilder) December 18, 2021
Well I finished binging season 2 of @witchernetflix . I loved it! The creators definitely fixed the issues that season 1 had. The only downside was that I felt like the score took a step back. Not enough Slavic sounds. It needed more hurdy gurdy. Looking forward to season 3!— Clare Odell 🌹 (@ClareOdell18) December 18, 2021
Just finished season 2 of The Witcher! God I missed this show 🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ly72DipPxe— The North Polaris 🎄🎁🌟⭐ (@PolarizePolaris) December 18, 2021
The Witcher Season 2 … 1000/10 🗡#TheWitcher2— Carissa (@_itscarissa_) December 18, 2021
All right six episodes in and I got to say The Witcher season 2 is so much better in season 1 and I really liked season 1. Geralt, Jaskier and Yennefer are great as always. Wild characters in like Ciri and Triss get much better roles this season & vesamir is a Welcome addition! pic.twitter.com/jFt95iZZxh— Dan Danotaz (@danotaz46) December 18, 2021
I just finished season 2 of the Witcher. I approve. pic.twitter.com/kkPjQEq1SA— Aenne (@aennekanna) December 18, 2021
Finished the Witcher season 2 and HOLY FUCK THAT ENDING. holy shit. time to go hyperfixate on the books again (which are better than the show, but damn, if the show doesn’t get me hooked)— Witchy Ritchie (@HeatherRitchiie) December 18, 2021
Really loved season 2 of The Witcher. Unless my memory has turned to mush, I don't remember much of that from the books though.— KJ Mulder - Worlds in Ink (@Crusaderofchaos) December 18, 2021
Uhhhhhh!!!!!!! Freaking out about episode 6 of the Witcher season 2. I’m 5 mins in and I want to cry.— courtofalexandria (@courtofalexand1) December 18, 2021
Watched it yet?