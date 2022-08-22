Monday turned out to be special for Game Of Thrones fans as the makers finally released its much-anticipated prequel, House Of The Dragon. The first episode of the drama series is being premiered on HBO Max and Disney+ Hotstar. Based on portions of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire and Blood, the plot of the prequel focuses on the Targaryen family and is set 200 years ago before the events of Game Of Thrones took place.

And of course there are dragons...

Reviews of House Of The Dragon are pouring in on Twitter. Let's check'em out:

Just watched episode 1 of House of the Dragon and my review is this:



-Matt Smith is insanely good

-Way better than seasons 7 and 8

- It still lacks some spice to be as good as seasons 1-4

- The dialogues are not bad but could be better



7.5/10 — Maiden of the Spear (@maiden_of_spear) August 22, 2022

my big epic house of the dragon review is that daemon's dragon looks like a freak — 🌹 (@tinzool) August 22, 2022

me having yet to fully recover from how Thrones ended sitting my ass down for the House of the Dragon premiere: pic.twitter.com/t1DlCaxOXe — Anna Smutny (@annasmutt) August 22, 2022

My only issue with House of the Dragon is that no matter how awesome it is I know that Bran will still end up as king.

- @paulfeig

House of the dragon episode 1 was absolutely fantastic, GOT seasons 1-6 is one of my favorite things ever and HOD absolutely captured the same feeling/quality that does seasons did. Those last minutes had me tearing up, I can not wait for this series.



It’s going to be special pic.twitter.com/4RYuAnPTzp — Raven☀️ (@DireRavennn) August 22, 2022

The House of the Dragon exceeded my expectations. Packing all the great elements that Game of Thrones once had. It does great fan service for a viewer like me who has followed the franchise vigorously for several years.#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/0LFfWZpARK — Azeem Abbas (@azeem___abbas) August 21, 2022

there’s one thing and one thing only that everyone has to agree about house of the dragon… milly alcock absolutely carried as rhaenyra targaryen. like she’s the moment from the show. pic.twitter.com/vj2i5ObpV0 — flora (@VENGERB3RG) August 21, 2022

Me when House of The Dragon end credits started playing. pic.twitter.com/Pq1wKfeaSJ — Ankit Nemivant (@nemivant001) August 22, 2022

Matt Smith is such a good casting choice in house of the dragon bc he has that ‘handsome, but not in a way where you can rule out inbreeding’ type of look that's perfect for a targaryen (sic).

- @ycsm1n

I can already tel that he’s already going to be my favorite character from House of The Dragon #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/GRrP9cVewi — ✨ehyikes! (@raidthemoon) August 22, 2022

Hearing the Game of Thrones theme song at the end credits of House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/bxrqzyWs1D — Godo (@godomischief) August 22, 2022

Just finished the first episode of House of the Dragon. Can't help but think how lucky this fandom is because, I think, the show delivers on its promise quite instantly. Scheming powers within a palace with satisfying emotional depth, utterly capturing the heart and the mind (sic).

- @whitecachalot

Remember when watching House of the Dragon, there are no great heroes or big bad evil villains. Each character is capable of doing good things and monstrous things.#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/AB9jF0YcNq — Art of Ice and Fire (@ArtofASOIAF) August 21, 2022

house of the dragon looks fuckin dope but i'll tell u what.... when that silly little jon snow sequel show drops? you won't know who i am on god — 𝕍 (@viscariot) August 21, 2022

House of the Dragon has an amazing color palate, it's so colorful this is exactly what was missing from Game of Thrones. I am fucking shocked (sic).

- @IDEASOFICE_FIRE

Damn house of the dragon makes me want to rewatch game of thrones for the 4th time #HouseoftheDragon — Esteban (@essttiiee) August 22, 2022

Some of the Twitter users also felt otherwise.

And House of the Dragon is already disturbing as fuck, insane violence, weird sex, crazy ass dialogue, and a screaming lady giving birth who will most likely die, yup GoT is back lol #HouseoftheDragon — Nathan Wiles (@NWiles24) August 22, 2022

People want to write Game of Thrones off entirely because of a couple contentious/rushed seasons at the end. Stop pretending like the preceding seasons weren’t the most riveting shit ever. I’m fucking stoked for House of the Dragon man STOKED. — Hutch (@hutchinson) August 19, 2022

"House of the Dragon is so pointless, we already know everyone is going to die" pic.twitter.com/aFEg2gX2Jr — Curtis (@cinematiccurtis) August 22, 2022

I'm not seeing this discussed a bunch but in case you haven't seen House of the Dragon yet: EXTREMELY BIG TRIGGER WARNING for a very violent and traumatic birth scene. — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) August 22, 2022

Watch the trailer of the show here:

House Of The Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint. It has 10 episodes in total.

Did you watch the first episode of the series yet?