Monday turned out to be special for Game Of Thrones fans as the makers finally released its much-anticipated prequel, House Of The Dragon. The first episode of the drama series is being premiered on HBO Max and Disney+ Hotstar. Based on portions of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire and Blood, the plot of the prequel focuses on the Targaryen family and is set 200 years ago before the events of Game Of Thrones took place.

And of course there are dragons...

Reviews of House Of The Dragon are pouring in on Twitter. Let's check'em out:

My only issue with House of the Dragon is that no matter how awesome it is I know that Bran will still end up as king. 

                    - @paulfeig

Matt Smith is such a good casting choice in house of the dragon bc he has that ‘handsome, but not in a way where you can rule out inbreeding’ type of look that's perfect for a targaryen (sic).

                    - @ycsm1n

Just finished the first episode of House of the Dragon. Can't help but think how lucky this fandom is because, I think, the show delivers on its promise quite instantly. Scheming powers within a palace with satisfying emotional depth, utterly capturing the heart and the mind (sic).

                    - @whitecachalot

House of the Dragon has an amazing color palate, it's so colorful this is exactly what was missing from Game of Thrones. I am fucking shocked (sic). 

                    - @IDEASOFICE_FIRE

Some of the Twitter users also felt otherwise.

Watch the trailer of the show here:

House Of The Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint. It has 10 episodes in total.

Did you watch the first episode of the series yet?