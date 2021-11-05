If you've been planning to watch Marvel's Eternals, then perhaps you can check out what people have to say about it. The film released recently in theatres all over the country and there is a whole lot of chatter around it.

Eternals has been directed Chloé Zhao, and stars the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.

The plot is centred around a group of people who have been gifted with super-human abilities to defend humankind from Deviants and mutant monsters. The plot looks promising, the cast does too, and apparently, the opinions of many film critics differ from what the janta has to say!

So let's take a look at what all makes the film worth the watch!

I liked eternals. No idea why the ratings are so low. IMO it is way wayy better than thor 1,2. Iron man 2,3 capt marvel black widow. Tonally it is a very different movie unlike other marvel movies. — Arnav Anand (@arnavanand34) November 5, 2021

#Eternals is a complete package with some good stunts, emotions, twists, and answers for some questions. The mid- and end-credits are fiery 🔥, as usual, that keep us thinking 🤔. Waiting for more… you know something #jonsnow 🧐 — Santhi Santhanakrishnan (@Santhi_V) November 5, 2021

#eternals IT WAS SO GOOD. STILL PROCESSING EVERYTHING. The action sequences and the plot are great!! It’s literally a bunch of sexy people just being sexy together …. I’m obsessed @kumailn @BarryKeoghan @gemma_chan @_richardmadden @LaurenRidloff @salmahayek — Anayle Zamora (@anaylezamora) November 5, 2021

Action sequences are great but Makkari's fights? Jesus Christ that's speedster done right. The score is fantastic as well. Arishem is one scary Mf.



Overall, Eternals - A masterpiece by Chloe Zhao! — Son of Thor (@vickyronaldovr1) November 5, 2021

ETERNALS was magnificent, i absolutely loved it #eternalsth pic.twitter.com/AGRLyjPDAN — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 5, 2021

Eternals is freaking brilliant. Although not the best, it's certainly a visually engrossing movie in the MCU. Its scale is way above the pay grades of film critics, so don't listen to them. They've always disliked films far beyond their understanding😏😉 — Arjun Bharath (@n80iyerboi) November 5, 2021

I just watched Eternals. So, Chloe Zhao came to dethrone Winter Soldier as the best MCU movie. The references to Greek myth, foreshadowing, storytelling, direction, cinematography and visuals are all just brilliant. This is not for everyone but it sure was for me. — Son of Thor (@vickyronaldovr1) November 5, 2021

Eternals is a fantastic movie not a masterpiece but if you love a great storytelling movie then you’re in for a treat — Michael (@oddmikee) November 5, 2021

#Eternals is an ambitious and grand movie jam-packed with moments of visual and narrative brilliance!



Chloé Zhao successfully elevates the Marvel blockbuster formula to deliver an incredible and emotional story complimented with amazing visuals and score! pic.twitter.com/d54qrXChJm — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) November 5, 2021

Bruh Eternals was cinema. The emotion, the visuals, the characters I liked it very much. Never trusting Rotten Tomatoes again after this. pic.twitter.com/DXjHBgqaCh — Mason 🍣 (@TheMasonSushi) November 5, 2021

You can watch the film's trailer here.

Have you watched it yet?