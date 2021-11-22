Bob Biswas is one of the very few characters that have managed to inspire spin-offs. Now, the trailer for the film has everybody intrigued, and a little divided.  

As you can guess, the casting of Abhishek Bachchan isn't necessarily sitting well with the audience, who would rather see actor Saswata Chatterjee return to a role that he immortalised. 

 Bob Biswas is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.