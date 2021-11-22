Bob Biswas is one of the very few characters that have managed to inspire spin-offs. Now, the trailer for the film has everybody intrigued, and a little divided.

As you can guess, the casting of Abhishek Bachchan isn't necessarily sitting well with the audience, who would rather see actor Saswata Chatterjee return to a role that he immortalised.

The only #BobBiswas that will ever exist btw. Abhishek might have put in a brilliant performance and what not but Saswata was and will forever be the one who brought Bob Biswas to life. Period. pic.twitter.com/YhZKG2etiN — Aritra (@23_aritra) November 20, 2021

Saswata Chaterjee as Bob Biswas is a different vibe. Didn't get the same feeling from Abhishek Bacchan ( no disrespect to him).#BobBiswas — Anurag (@raag15anu) November 21, 2021

Happened to watch the #BobBiswas trailer. That cheeky smile Abhishek Bachchan produces while saying "Nomoshkar, Bob Biswas...ek minute" is NOT part of the Bob Biswas persona. Jr. might be a good actor but this just didn't click. Saswata kept it simple and it stuck. This won't. — Abhishek Tripathy ଅଭିଷେକ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ (@ateconoiima) November 22, 2021

#BobBiswas though I feel the film and abhishek B 's performance will be intriguing, but I will be forever salty that it was not given to saswata chatterjee because he deserved it more as he made such a small character worthy of a spin off. pic.twitter.com/SWwhaAe9jv — kimman kattu ki mausi (@apur_aparna12) November 20, 2021

This movie may turn out to be good, but it would definitely have been better, had they casted the original #BobBiswas Saswata Chatterjee. We identify & recognize Bob Biswas not because he was an assassin, but because Saswata's portrayal of the character. https://t.co/oE5fotqe5C pic.twitter.com/Ior1PBcFdi — Arvind Bhatt 🏹 (@Politickle101) November 20, 2021

Why would you cast @juniorbachchan in Bob Biswas and not Saswata Chatterjee???? He gave us the chills, he breathed life into the character w just about 3 scenes.

It does NOT make sense to create a spin-off without him as Bob Biswas. #bobbiswas — Sneha (@SnehaAjith) November 19, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan is strangely removed from Bunty aur Babli. He gets Bob Biswas. *Shrug* "You lose some. You win some."



Saswata Chatterjee is elbowed out of one of the most memorable characters in Hindi film. What does he get? Or should he be thrilled he got Kahani at all? — সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) November 20, 2021

This is so confusing. Saif is playing Bunty, Bunty is playing Bob. https://t.co/m0mgiz87p2 — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 19, 2021

Nothing against Abhishek Bachchan, but the way Saswata Chatterjee portrayed the role of Bob Biswas, he is unmatchable, wish he was casted in this project as well — ❥︎ (@Barso_re_megha) November 19, 2021

Merko solid darr lag rela hai. Saswata Chatterjee ko hi lete yaar. Digital pe nobody comes for stars. And Bob as a character is big. — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) November 21, 2021

Bob Biswas is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.