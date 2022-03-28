94th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, is already grabbing headlines across the world. And no, this time it's not because of the glitzy red carpet appearances or award-winning movies, but because of a different incident.

In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the award ceremony. That's correct!

Chris Rock, who walked on the stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, cracked a joke about Will Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it.

- Chris Rock, referring to Jada Pinkett Smith's look.

As per reports, Jada Pinkett Smith is battling with an autoimmune disorder and her short hair is a result of a condition called alopecia.

Will Smith, who appeared to be laughing at the joke first, took everyone by surprise when he walked upon the stage and smacked the host in his face and screamed:

Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.

This public spat between two celebrities on the awards show stage reminded desi netizens of the one that happened between Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan. (Yes, we still remember that.)

In 2009, Sajid Khan, while hosting an awards show, made fun of actor Harman Baweja's 'non-existent acting skills'. The joke triggered a reaction from director Ashutosh Gowariker, who was working with the actor back then. When the director went onto the stage to receive an award for Jodhaa Akbar, he lashed out at Sajid Khan for his nasty remarks.

I don't like one thing that the film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. On one side, I am feeling very happy that I received an award for the best film. But I don't think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me. I appeal to Sajid and Farah, stardom is a very difficult thing to achieve. We slog our time and ourselves. We spend time making our scripts. An actor works really hard in honing his talent. You cannot make fun of a star on this podium.

- Ashutosh Gowariker

While that fight ended in a war of words, things certainly took a turn for the worse at the Oscars night. Desi Twitter, however, were quick to draw comparisons:

If Ashutosh Gowariker had made a little effort, India could have come first. If you know, you know. — Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) March 28, 2022

id like to remind everyone that ashutosh gowariker did it first (minus the hitting) even tho sajid khan deserved to be slapped — ustad alavalathi khan (@caaaahhhh) March 28, 2022

Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan did it almost 13 years before Will Smith and Chris Rock. And way better. Just saying. — /Users/akashsrivastava (@akkee19) March 28, 2022

Ashutosh Gowariker then and Will Smith now pic.twitter.com/tn3Zkd96ga — sahil (@sahilosss) March 28, 2022

Did Will Smith-Chris Rock recreate Sajid Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker segment at Oscars?#Oscars — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) March 28, 2022

The OG Will Smith-Chris Rock were Ashutosh Gowariker-Sajid Khan. Ashutosh didn't have muscle as well as sense of humor. https://t.co/uyfcVuOSBB — Prathmesh (@iampratham) March 28, 2022

It's Oscars day today but always remember Ashutosh Gowariker beefed with Sajid Khan in Screen Awards 2009, and nothing can beat that. — tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) March 27, 2022

Looks like Will Smith just raised the bar for Ashutosh Gowariker. — Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) March 28, 2022

Did we just have an Ashutosh Gowariker - Sajid Khan moment in the #Oscars ? — Sai Madhur (@madhurrrrr3) March 28, 2022

Ashutosh Gowariker watching oscars and wondering , "Can you do that?"

I just said Shut up Sajid...damnnn fuckin' missed it#WillSmith #whatjusthappened #AcademyAwards2022 — Sayantan Roy (@DocRoytweets) March 28, 2022

Oscars just witnessed a Sajid Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker version of argument. The only difference is one got slapped and others laughed. Madness.#Oscars2022 #WillSmith #ChrisRock #Hollywood — Karan Dhillon ƪϐ (@kd_jk91) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock and Will Smith at the #Oscars (2022) pic.twitter.com/UuItxVl2b9 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 28, 2022

Who did you think did it first?