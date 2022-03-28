94th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, is already grabbing headlines across the world. And no, this time it's not because of the glitzy red carpet appearances or award-winning movies, but because of a different incident. 

In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the award ceremony. That's correct!

Will Smith
Source: Twitter

Chris Rock, who walked on the stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, cracked a joke about Will Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it.

                    - Chris Rock, referring to Jada Pinkett Smith's look.

Chris Rock
Source: News18

As per reports, Jada Pinkett Smith is battling with an autoimmune disorder and her short hair is a result of a condition called alopecia.

Will Smith, who appeared to be laughing at the joke first, took everyone by surprise when he walked upon the stage and smacked the host in his face and screamed:

Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.
Will Smith
Source: Twitter

This public spat between two celebrities on the awards show stage reminded desi netizens of the one that happened between Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan. (Yes, we still remember that.)

Sajid Khan
Source: YouTube

In 2009, Sajid Khan, while hosting an awards show, made fun of actor Harman Baweja's 'non-existent acting skills'. The joke triggered a reaction from director Ashutosh Gowariker, who was working with the actor back then. When the director went onto the stage to receive an award for Jodhaa Akbar, he lashed out at Sajid Khan for his nasty remarks. 

I don't like one thing that the film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. On one side, I am feeling very happy that I received an award for the best film. But I don't think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me. I appeal to Sajid and Farah, stardom is a very difficult thing to achieve. We slog our time and ourselves. We spend time making our scripts. An actor works really hard in honing his talent. You cannot make fun of a star on this podium.

                    - Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker
Source: YouTube

While that fight ended in a war of words, things certainly took a turn for the worse at the Oscars night. Desi Twitter, however, were quick to draw comparisons:

Who did you think did it first?